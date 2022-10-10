7 pairs of vintage earrings that you absolutely need in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Now that autumn is officially underway and you have (no doubt) successfully navigated the transitional dressing period by mastering the art of layering, it feels an appropriate time to turn your attention towards your jewellery collection.

There is no better way to add an unbelievably glamorous retro flair to an outfit than by topping it off with a piece of jewellery that has a story to tell. Enriching your accessory repertoire with a few pairs of vintage earrings will stand you in excellent stead next time you need to amp up the drama in an instant. If you're a vintage-buying novice, here you can check out our favourite online places to buy pieces and begin amassing your own treasure trove of jewels. There's no better time like the present!

Plus, strengthening your eco-credentials can never be a bad thing – with so many of us thinking more about our wardrobe's environmental impact, shopping vintage is a brilliant way of minimising wastage and working cyclical fashion to your advantage.

And vintage earrings can make for excellent investments, especially if you're looking at the classics – think about it, a Chanel CC piece will forever be in style. After all, what goes around comes around – and here are the pieces to prove it.

Hello! Fashion shares the pairs of vintage earrings that you absolutely need in your life:

French Mellerio Sapphire and Ruby earrings, £9,800, Berganza

1980s Egyptian Revival earrings, £65, Susan Caplan

Susan Caplan Vintage Valentino Logo earrings, £515, Mappin & Webb

Vintage Glittery Resin Heart Dangling Earrings, £448.26, 1stDibs

Chanel CC earrings, £797.69, Vestiaire Collective

Dior Oblique earrings, £215, Vestiaire Collective

14 Karat Yellow Gold Filigree Drop Earrings with Emerald and Diamond Accents, £437.32, 1stDibs

