Princess Eugenie just delivered a masterclass in workplace dressing at Paris Art Basel The royal was seen at the Hauser & Wirth booth

Hot off the heels from her sister's appearance at the illustrious Frieze Fair in London, HRH Princess Eugenie of York has just made an appearance at another world famous art event.

Eugenie attended the press preview for Paris + Par Art Basel held at the Grand Palais Ephemere (the location is renowned in fashion circles for being the location of the Chanel Haute Couture shows every season.)

Princess Eugenie is associate director at Hauser & Wirth

Attending the Hauser & Wirth booth at the fair, the royal was in her element; she holds a full-time job as associate director at the esteemed London art gallery. For the occasion Eugenie stuck to her trademark classic style wearing a tweed bouclé and black chiffon dress, which features pearl buttons and black peter pan collar. Gold hoop earrings and a delicate dainty gold necklace added a modern edge to the otherwise prim and proper ensemble. You can find similar dresses from the likes of Maje, Sandro and Self Portrait, who are all working with tweeds this season.

Galleries from France and beyond are holding court at the event, which showcase their artists at the fair which is split into three sectors."Galeries is the main exhibition sector of Paris+ by Art Basel. It features galleries specialising in Modern and contemporary art, displaying work of exceptional quality including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, photography, video, and digital art. The Galeries Émergentes sector, with Groupe Galeries Lafayette as Official Partner, gathers exhibitors presenting young and emerging artists through solo presentations, and the Sites sector, with David Yurman as Official Partner, is dedicated to artistic projects taking place across the city of Paris," the hosts explain on the event's official website.

Gallerists Ernst Beyeler, Trudl Bruckner and Balz Hilt created the international Art Basel fair that proved to be a success right from its inception in the 1970s. More than 16,000 visitors attended the inaugural show to see 90 galleries and 30 publishers from 10 countries.

