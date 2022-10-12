Princess Beatrice rocks Zara blazer for date in London with husband Edoardo

Princess Beatrice look so stylish as she enjoyed a fabulous outing with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Wednesday afternoon.

In photos from the event, the royal and her husband could be seen smiling for the camera as they attended the Frieze Art Fair in London.

Beatrice looked the picture of laid-back chic in a white dress with a black Zara blazer which she teamed with Gucci loafers and a handbag from Yves Saint Laurent.

She wore her long locks loose and finished the look with natural makeup. Edoardo looked dapper in a blue suit with a white open-necked shirt and a blue-and-white polka dot scarf.

The VIP preview event of the Frieze Art Fair takes place every October in Regent's Park to showcase work from emerging and established artists.

Also in attendance was the Queen's cousin, Lady Helen Taylor, and her daughter, Lady Estella Taylor, who is 17.

The couple both looked so stylish

The Princess is having a busy week as the previous day, she headed out to a poignant event when she met youth ambassadors aiming to end violence against women and girls.

The royal met youth ambassadors who are shadowing ambassadors and high commissioners on International Day of the Girl Child.

The day, which was declared by the UN, is held annually on 11 October and aims to raise awareness of issues faced by women and girls around the world, as well as ways to tackle them.

It's been a busy week for the Princess

Beatrice looked fashionable yet down-to-earth in a simple navy shirt and skirt as she met Emily, who had been named Ambassador of the Day.

Beatrice was at the event alongside government minister Vicky Ford MP, who tweeted: "Today on #DayOfTheGirl many girls & young women had a chance to be youth ambassadors in embassies across London shadowing Ambassadors & High Commissioners.

"Very inspiring to meet them to discuss our work to educate girls, empower women & end violence against women & girls."

