80s hairstyles that are still trending now according to Kim Kardashian's hairstylist

What springs to mind when you think '1980s'? Forget hammer pants, royal weddings and Jane Fonda workout videos, the only real correct answer here is big hair.

And for die-hard fans of the decade, we bear extremely good news. The era was home to more than a few major hairstyles, and for better or for worse, we are living in the midst of something of a 1980s resurgence.

Fancy a style refresh? Now is as good a time as any to throw it back with a shag à la Kaia Gerber or go heavy on the curls like Gigi Hadid.

Hello! Fashion caught up with hair extraordinaire Andrew Fitzsimons (stylist to sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Bella Hadid, no less) to find out more about the 80s hairstyles that are trending right now.

Mullet

"A mullet is a haircut that features super short hair on the sides and top, and longer hair in the back. That's what makes it known to be a "business in the front, party in the back" look. You are going to want to be careful with this look because it can go from glam to grave very quick. Mullets suit a wide variety of face shapes, and are all about embracing the natural texture of the hair. Applying a texture spray, such as the Après Sexe Texture Spray, will help your hair obtain that tousled, 80's look. Look to Miley Cyrus, or more recently Kristen Stewart, for some inspiration."

Curly Bangs

"Bangs in general have become extremely trendy since the curtain bang trend took over TikTok last year. Depending on the intensity of the look you desire, you can use a flat iron to curl your bangs down toward your face, to give them beautiful volume, or you can use a small curling iron to curl sections of your bangs into spirals. If you have naturally curly hair, all you'd have to do to get the look is get your bangs cut at a salon. Zendaya has beautiful curly hair and has rocked the curly bangs look before. To help maintain your curls, finish off styling with Hard Strong Hold Hairspray."

Crimping

"I love how crimped hair looks, I think it adds an amazing amount of volume and texture to the hair, while still appearing soft and feathery. I think the secret to ensuring your crimped hair looks as gorgeous as it can be is to use your crimping iron moderately, and to ensure you use a product to make your hair shine. This will give the hair a smoother appearance, rather than looking like you slept in a ponytail. Prism Shine Invisible Shine Spray will add the perfect finishing touch. Look to Tyra Banks, or Gigi Hadid to see how you can make this look work for you."

Shag

"Shag haircuts are great for amping up the texture and volume of your hair. What makes a shag are the choppy layers added to the hair to provide that retro look. I would warn those with thin hair that the layers involved with this cut may make your hair less shag-like and more like a mullet. The modern take on a shag has focused more on choppiness, texture, and a sexy careless look. I'd recommend styling your shag with Model Volume Boosting Wave Spray to add that extra grit to the hair. If you are curious as to what a shag looks like, look to Kaia Gerber for inspiration."

Mega Volume

"I happen to think mega volume is always in. There has been a huge trend in big blowouts, and haircuts aimed to add that extra bounce and volume to the hair lately, and I love to see that. I would say the most important thing about achieving this look is getting your hair cut into long layers, with face-framing pieces. To get the look at home, use Body Volume Boosting Shampoo and Conditioner, followed by a blowout with a round brush. Matilda Djerf is an influencer who always has the most perfect voluminous blowout and can give you some inspiration for this look."

Perm

"Curly hair and embracing natural curls has been especially trendy lately. A perm is a chemical treatment done to the hair to add curls, or waves and it usually lasts around 6 weeks. I absolutely love how perms look, but be cautious because they can be damaging to your hair, if not done properly. This is a look you would have to achieve at a salon, but you can manage your tresses at home with a curl mask to lock in moisture, as perms can be drying, such as the Fantasy Curls Nourishing Hair Mask."