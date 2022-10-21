Selena Gomez's tattoos are providing us with the ultimate ink inspiration The actress' ever-growing tattoo collection is seriously striking

A tattoo is a life-long commitment – no pressure. While we personally get fazed at the nail salon by the library of colours, there is one person for whom indecision is clearly not an issue. Actress Selena Gomez may have made her name playing Disney's best loved teen wizard, but these days her carefully curated selection of stylish tattoos is nothing short of magical.

If you're considering taking the plunge and going under the needle, the 30-year-old sports a striking collection of inks that each have a beautiful, and yet subtle, impact – serving the perfect source of tattoo inspiration.

Hello! Fashion takes a closer look at Selena Gomez's tattoo collection:

Lowercase "g"

Selena has a lowercase "g" in a cursive typeface tattooed behind her left ear, thought to refer to her younger sister, Gracie.

Numerals

On the nape of her neck is a Roman numeral tattoo "LXXVI", which translates as the number 76 – likely in reference to her mother's birth year, 1976.

Semi-colon

On her left outer wrist, the actress has an inked semi-colon which she got after she executive produced Netflix's hit show 13 Reasons Why. The piece of punctuation symbolises Project Semicolon, a suicide prevention project.

"Love Yourself First"

As Selena hugged Only Murders In The Building co-star Steve Martin at the 2022 Emmy Awards, she showed off her shoulder blade tattoo of a phrase in Arabic scripture, thought to mean "Love Yourself First".

"Rare"

The 30-year-old has the name of one of her albums, "Rare", tattooed just below her right earlobe – also nodding to the name of her beauty brand.

Music note

Seemingly needing no explanation, the symbol on Selena's right outer wrist refers to her connection with music. "Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life," she told Access Hollywood in 2012. "I was named after a singer, I'm a singer and a lot of other personal reasons."

"God Who Strengthens Me"

On her upper right thigh, Selena has a tattoo of the phrase "God who strengthens me", thought to refer to a bible verse that she holds dear to her.

