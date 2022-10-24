5 quick hairstyles for an instant-glam effect according to an expert

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The getting-ready process is a sacred ritual that is not to be rushed. From an indulgent soak and elaborate skin prep, to endless outfit changes and painstaking makeup application, anyone who dares utter the words "hurry up", does so at their own risk. However, no matter how early we start getting dressed to the nines, somehow we always end up in a rush, with little time to spend styling our hair.

Hello! Fashion caught up with Hollywood’s top hair stylist, Dublin-born Andrew Fitzsimons (whose clients include the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Megan Fox and Madonna no less) to learn which quick hairstyles can elevate your look in an instant.

Look 1: Half-up half-down

What you'll need

· Hair brush

· Hair elastic

· Après Sexe Texture Spray

· Touch Soft Hold Hairspray

How to achieve

"This is one of my favourite looks. It is so easy and can be dressed up, or down."

1. "First, section your hair from your ear to under the crown and gather that sectioned hair into a high ponytail, while smoothing the top of the hair to help achieve the sleek look. (This ponytail should have ⅓ of your hair in it.)

2. "To add volume to the look, spray Après Sexe Texture Spray all over your locks.

3. "You can split the ponytail into two sections and pull the sections apart, to tighten the pony and to add that extra volume.

4. "Finish with Touch Soft Hold Hairspray on the top of the head, and brush down any bumps."

Look 2: High slicked-back ponytail

What you'll need

· Hair brush

· Bobby pins

· Hair elastics

· Touch Soft Hold Hairspray

· Après Sexe Texture Spray

How to achieve

1. "Begin brushing your hair to the top of the back of your head, smoothing any bumps with your hairbrush.

2. "Once the hair is smooth, tie off your ponytail with a hair elastic.

3. "To ensure your pony is voluminous and glam, spray Après Sexe Texture Spray all over your tresses and scrunch with your hands to ensure the product is evenly distributed.

4. "To add that extra glam factor, take a small section of hair from your ponytail and wrap it around the base of the ponytail, to hide the hair elastic. Pin that piece of hair under your pony so it looks effortless and chic!

5. "Finish with a generous spray of Touch Soft Hold Hairspray on the top of your head, to get that slicked-back look."

Look 3: Pineapple updo

What you'll need

· Hair elastics/Scrunchies

· Bobby pins

· Fantasy Curls Curl Amplify Texture Spray

How to achieve

"This look is so simple, and immediately makes you look red-carpet ready."

1. "First thing to do is spray Fantasy.

Curls Curl Amplify Texture Spray all over your hair to ensure your curls are as luscious as can be.

2. "Next, gather your hair towards the top of your head with your

hands and tie it off with an elastic, looping the elastic or scrunchie just once or twice to not pull the hair.

3. "You can either leave out your bangs or a few front pieces if you want the face-framed effect.

4. "Use a hair gel to add flare to your edges or add a hair pin to amp up the look even more."

Look 4: Braided Top Knot

What you'll need

· Hair brush

· Bobby pins

· Hair elastics

· Hard Strong Hold Hairspray

How to achieve

"This look is so quick and easy, you can do it just using water. Trust me, I’ve done that before."

1. "Begin brushing your hair up towards the top of your head, ensuring you are using your hairbrush to smooth the top of the head as well as the underside of the head.

2. "Once hair is smoothed to perfection, tie off hair with an elastic.

3. "Braid the hair in the ponytail and begin wrapping it around itself, until it is a beautiful braided bun.

4. "Secure the bun with bobby pins to ensure it does not budge.

5. "Finish by spraying Hard Strong Hold Hairspray all over your hair."

Look 5: High ponytail braid

What you'll need

· Hair brush

· Hair elastics

· Hard Strong Hold Hairspray

· AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner

How to achieve

"This is a super easy, super glam look that you can achieve in 5 minutes."

1. "Start with damp hair, and apply AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner from roots to ends. You’re going to want your hair to have a slick, almost-wet look.

2. "Begin brushing your hair back towards the centre of the back of your head and continue to brush your hair back until there are no bumps.

3. "Tie off your hair into a ponytail, and brush through the hair in the ponytail to ensure the braid is as sleek as can be.

4. "Begin braiding your ponytail until an inch of your hair remains and tie it off with another hair elastic.

5. "Finish off the look with a generous spray of Hard Strong Hold Hairspray, and use a hairbrush to smooth the hair down one last time."

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.