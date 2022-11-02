Victoria Beckham starts new fashion trend at husband David's Disney+ documentary series screening The fashion designer is unrivalled in her sartorial ability

In the best possible way, Victoria Beckham is a creature of habit. Her experimental fashion phase that defined her Spice Girls days is very much a thing of the past – now the designer is well-versed in what suits her and, by and large, she sticks to it.

Don't get us wrong, we love the fashion world's rulebreakers – but we can't help but admire Victoria for her trust in her trademark look. During an age when it feels as though everyone is desperate to push boundaries, wearing pieces each more outrageous than the last, Victoria is a safe pair of hands, someone who consistently delivers without the need to rely on novelty.

MORE: Mia Regan looks stylish in statement jumpsuit at Longchamp party amid surprise appearance in Victoria Beckham campaign

Don't be fooled – that doesn't mean that her personal style ever veers into boring, far from it. Rather the 48-year-old has evolved into someone who always seems to get it bang on, and her look last night at an exclusive screening of her husband David's documentary series is no exception.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham is a new show set to premiere on Disney+ on 9 November which sees the footballing legend returning to the east London pitches of his childhood.

"I couldn’t be prouder tonight of @DavidBeckham and his INCREDIBLE @studio99 team," Victoria captioned an Instagram post. "I was totally blown away and emotional this evening watching the screening of #SaveOurSquad. See it on @DisneyPlus from November 9th xx VB."

Harper, Romeo, David, Cruz and Victoria Beckham at the exlusive screening

Gracing the blue carpet at Odeon Luxe West End alongside her husband, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper, Victoria went for an all-black ensemble, as is her wont. Showing off an accessory from her own line, Victoria carried her 'Pouchette' bag, a roomy fold-over clutch with a watch-like gold chain.

@victoriabeckham

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals why she cried at Paris fashion show amid Nicola Peltz feud rumors

RELATED: Victoria Beckham looks spellbinding in flirty midi dress and heels

But we were mostly enamoured by her exceptional styling ability - the designer switched things up and wore three pieces that we never would have thought to put together.

Victoria opted for a black high-necked pussy-bow blouse alongside a slip-style skirt with an asymmetric lace trim, and a hybrid piece that appeared to be her much-loved Balenciaga Pantaleggings – one of the brand's signature designs, crafted from leggings attached to stiletto heels for a blended effect.

Victoria's screening look was a variation on an outfit she during her Paris Fashion Week debut

Shiny silk, sleek leather and airy organza equals a major texture clash, and we super into this new VB-led trend.

Time to follow her lead and stage our own textured monochrome moment…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.