Victoria Beckham reveals why she cried at Paris fashion show amid Nicola Peltz feud rumors The designer explained why she got 'so emotional' in September

Victoria Beckham opened up about why she ended up in tears on the catwalk at her Paris fashion show in September amid rumors that she's feuding with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

READ: Brooklyn Beckham shows support for Nicola Peltz after she addresses 'feud' rumours in new interview

The fashion designer, 48, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday and was asked by host Drew Barrymore what it's like being married to David Beckham.

Loading the player...

Victoria Beckham explains why she got 'so emotional' at Paris fashion show

"He's amazing, he's so supportive. We're both supportive of each other. That's why I got so emotional at the show in Paris," Victoria said of debuting her spring/summer 2023 collection in the French capital on September 30.

SEE: 18 cutest moments from inside David and Victoria Beckham's family album

RELATED: Victoria and David Beckham's London mansion is 1000x average UK salary – tour

"I planned on coming out after the show and I wanted a great picture walking down the catwalk," she explained. "And the minute I saw David, and the kids and my mum and my dad and my sister, I just got so emotional, I really did. Because family are everything to me. To have them there, to support me, is just everything."

All of Victoria and David Beckham's kids were in attendance at her Paris fashion show as well as her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz

All of Victoria and David's kids were in attendance — Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 — along with Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, who he wed in April.

Rumors swirled after the couple's luxe nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida, that the 27-year-old didn't get along with her new mother-in-law after Nicola didn't walk down the aisle in a gown designed by Victoria.

The model addressed the reports of a rift in an interview with The Sunday Times on October 30, insisting, "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!' I don't know why they say feud? I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labeling it feud?"

But she added, "No family is perfect! I don't pay attention to all of it … If I did, I would go crazy."

Back in August, Nicola and her husband addressed what the New York Post's Page Six described as a "full-on cold war," with the heiress saying that she'd been planning to wear a dress by Victoria: "I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

MORE: Nicola Peltz breaks down in tears in candid confession about family to fans

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it," Nicola continued. "That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn added, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Read more HELLO! US stories here