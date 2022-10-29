Victoria Beckham looks spellbinding in flirty midi dress and heels The fashion designer understands that an all-black outfit is always superior

If anyone can conjure up style magic with the simplest of looks, it's Victoria Beckham. The designer pioneered the art of all-black dressing, and her latest outfit is proof that she still reigns supreme in the monochrome fashion field.

READ: Victoria Beckham addresses WHY she removed David Beckham tribute tattoo from her wrist

Victoria attended the launch of her good friend Isabela Grutman's jewellery launch on Friday, looking ever so sleek in a slinky midi dress featuring a plunging V-neck, three-quarter length sleeves, a sumptuous yet fine fabric and a midnight black hue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham: Why David insisted on lining up to pay tribute to the Queen

She wore her caramel hair down loose in gently tousled waves and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend. A pair of Chanel-esque nude and black point-toe heels completed her evening attire, in addition to a selection of fine gold jewellery.

RELATED: Inside Victoria and David Beckham's secret second wedding at £11.5m mansion

Her husband David Beckham looked dapper beside his wife, donning a black leather bomber jacket and a white T-shirt.

Victoria looked phenomenal in the black number

Victoria took to social media to share her latest look with fans online. She captioned a series of images showcasing her dress: "Congratulations @IsabelaGrutman we are so happy for you and so proud to wear your beautiful jewellery!! Kisses from Miami @isagrutmanjewelry," adding a sparkle emoji.

The star's friends and followers adored her timeless look. "Love your dress V," one wrote, while another said: "Icons." A third added: "Out of this world," and a fourth penned: "Lovely."

The star posed for a selfie with husband David

Victoria is known for her flawless style and although the fashion designer very rarely misses the mark, the former Spice Girl recently opened up about one wardrobe flop which still "haunts" her to this day.

Appearing on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 48-year-old singer confessed that her lowest fashion moment took place in the nineties when the mum-of-four twinned with husband David Beckham.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reunites with Nicola Peltz and son Brooklyn in Paris - all the photos

Speaking to host Andy Cohen, Victoria explained how the lovebirds opted to wear matching black leather pantsuits for their Millennium New Year's Eve Party in 1999."I still... I mean it haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it," Victoria said of the outfit.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.