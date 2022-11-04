Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer look spellbinding in Michael Kors for exclusive event The twins have a good relationship with the American designer

'Tis the season for Tatler's Little Black Book Party to make its annual return – and of course, Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer were top of the guestlist. The twins were joined by a host of socialites for the exclusive evening event where they bowled crowds over in Michael Kors Collection.

Princess Diana's nieces sported two different designer looks for the occasion. Lady Amelia suited up in a sumptuous black satin suit crafted by the American fashion house. The suave two-piece featured shimmering lapels, an eighties-inspired silhouette, a thick belted waistline and coordinating trousers in a matching ebony hue.

Lady Eliza glistened in a gold mini dress boasting long sleeves, a mini silhouette, a champagne-coloured, sequin-clad exterior with a subtle wrap effect and a high neck finish. A subtle hint of ruched side detailing infused her attire with some extra sass for the star-studded do.

Both girls wore their blonde hair swept back into sleek ponytails – their go-to evening style – and opted for camera-ready beauty blends to highlight their naturally striking features.

They also slipped on some metallic barely-there heels, with Lady Eliza donning a slightly chunkier option to complement her opulent number.

Over the years, Lady Amelia and Eliza have forged a close relationship with Michael Kors, regularly sporting his lavish designs to public events. The stylish sisters recently stepped out to attend the 16th annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in New York – looking divine as per in Mr Kors' creations.

Lady Amelia revelled in a total Charlie's Angels moment, sporting an all-black outfit that consisted of an ebony jewel-encrusted halterneck top, high-waisted black belted trousers and a sumptuous fur shawl which she glamorously wore off her shoulders.

Lady Eliza glittered in gold – donning an iridescent yellow gold midi dress boating asymmetric, one-shoulder detailing, a cut-out effect and a front thigh-split.

