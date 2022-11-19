Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer amp up the glamour in designer eveningwear The twins stylishly mingled with society's upper crust

Nothing is certain except death, taxes, and the Spencer twins' glittering appearances at the hottest events in town. Lady Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attended Bacchanalia London's grand opening party on Thursday evening, looking ever-so glamorous in all-black concoctions.

The twins, who were joined by their partners Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd, both opted for outfits sourced from luxury labels. Lady Amelia appeared suited and booted in a suave tuxedo featuring sleek lapels, single-button detailing, and coordinating skintight suit trousers, while Lady Eliza served up cabaret charm in a bedazzled mini dress boasting sequined black tassels, long sleeves and a high neckline.

Lady Amelia infused her sharp attire with a pop of colour by stepping out in some crimson-hue heels by Gina Shoes, whereas Lady Eliza slipped into a pair of chunky pumps with crisscross detailing.

Of course, the girls weren't without a dose of designer magic – which came in the form of Michael Kors and Versace accessories.

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer stunned in all-black outfits

In terms of makeup looks, both twins opted for deep glamour glows consisting of flawless complexions, glossy lips, curling mascara flicks and gently brushed brows. Both wore their blonde hair swept up into slicked-back buns with not a hair out of place.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza have an undeniable clutch over the fashion industry – and for good reason. The twins have many luxury looks under their designer belts, with Michael Kors most frequently taking centre stage.

The twins were joined by their partners for the event

Last week, Princess Diana's nieces took to the streets of London looking divine in head-to-toe Michael Kors. The duo, who are the American fashion house's go-to poster girls, both donned sumptuous autumn knits and retro jeans for the outing – serving up looks that their beloved late aunt would have coveted.

Lady Eliza Spencer slipped on the brand's derby heather wool 'Melton' oversized coat, the husk stretch wool cropped turtleneck sweater and a pair of concrete denim pleated jeans. Lady Amelia looked equally enthralling, sporting the label's logo jacquard trench coat, the marigold stretch wool cropped turtleneck sweater and a pair of dusk blue wash pleated denim jeans.

