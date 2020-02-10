﻿
17 Photos | Fashion

Stars dazzle at Oscars after parties - see photos of Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and more

The fashion inspiration didn't end on the red carpet...

...
Stars dazzle at Oscars after parties - see photos of Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and more
You're reading

Stars dazzle at Oscars after parties - see photos of Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and more

1/17
Next

10 super stylish couples on the Oscars red carpet
Bella Thorne
Photo: © Getty Images
1/17

We are still processing the incredible outfits from the Oscars red carpet, including Saoirse Ronan's ruffled Gucci gown and Renée Zellweger's custom Armani Privé silver dress. Luckily, the amazing ensembles did not end there, with A-listers heading on to several afterparties to celebrate the achievements of the winners. Que more gowns! From Jessica Alba's gold show-stopper at the 2020 Vanity Fair party to Heidi Klum's leopard print number at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party, keep scrolling to see some of the best after-party outfits…

 

Bella Thorne

Bella looked stunning in a strapless blush pink gown with a long train at the back and a feathered hem.

Regina King
Photo: © Getty Images
2/17

Regina King

Effortlessly changing out of the shimmering Versace gown she wore on the red carpet, Regina rocked a pretty orange long-sleeved dress with a high collar, cold shoulder neckline and a keyhole design at the front. Is there a better way to accessorise than with your new Oscar? 

Kim Kardashian
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Kim Kardashian

Kim knows how to steal the show! Wearing a cream one-shouldered Alexander McQueen dress and styling her hair in wet-look waves, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked completely at home in front of the cameras.

Hailey Bieber
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

Hailey Bieber

Wow! Hailey proved black is timeless but not boring, with her high leg split and sheer sleeves. 

Jessica Alba
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

Jessica Alba

Keeping it classic and sophisticated, the actress looked glowing in a gold sparkly Atelier Versace gown which featured a strapless neckline and simple silhouette. 

Chrissy Teigen
Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

Chrissy Teigen

Beautiful in blue! We are in love with Chrissy's teal gown, which features a thigh-high leg split and a plunging neckline. She added a matching clutch and pulled her hair away from her face to finish off the look.

 

PHOTOS: Best hair & makeup looks at the Oscars 2020

 

Dita Von Teese
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Dita Von Teese

Big shoulders, a plunging neckline and a belted waist - what's not to love about Dita's shimmering gold number? Adding a touch of glamour, she wore her dark hair in big waves alongside a red pout. 

Lili Reinhart
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Lili Reinhart

With oversized sleeves and a pastel floral pattern, Riverdale actress Lili nailed the after-party look with her gorgeous gown. 

Kerry Washington
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Kerry Washington

From a distance, you could be mistaken into thinking Kerry's dress is another dazzling, embellished ensemble, but upon closer inspection the immense detailing of the top and skirt combo becomes apparent. While the skirt depicts Egyptian art, the neck of the long-sleeved top looks like a Cleopatra collar. We could stare at the detail all day!

Emma Roberts
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

Emma Roberts

Looking as elegant as ever, Emma wore a black strapless dress with a ruffled hem and wore her hair in a sleek straight style. 

heidi-klum
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Heidi Klum

While many celebrities opted for sparkles or plain colours, model Heidi brought a splash of print to the Elton John party with her leopard print dress. A black and silver belt nipped her in at the waist and she added a neutral black clutch to ensure all eyes remained on the dress. 

 

READ: 10 super stylish couples on the Oscars red carpet

 

Lily Aldridge
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Lily Aldridge

The former Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her fabulous figure in a white one-shouldered gown with cut-out detailing around the waist. Adding simple accessories and styling her dark hair up, Lily was the epitome of elegance. 

Zoey Deutch
13/17

Zoey Deutch

Zoey looked very pleased with her after-party outfit choice, and we can see why! Twirling around for photos, the star showed off the blue dress with it's Little Red Riding Hood-inspired cape. 

Olivia Wilde
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

Olivia Wilde

The blonde beauty rocked classic black to the Vanity Fair party, but don't be fooled into thinking it's a dress. As she posed for photos, she performed a high kick which showed it was actually a jumpsuit with wide-leg trousers. Gorgeous!

Gabrielle-Union
Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

Gabrielle Union

Standing out in a Giambattista Valli haute couture white gown, Gabrielle added silver heels that matched her silver embellished belt for the finishing touches.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

Tracee Ellis Ross

Wow! How amazing does Tracee look in Zuhair Murad Couture? We love the bright gold colour and cape sleeves.

 

MORE: Killer looks from the 2020 Oscars red carpet

 

Nicole Richie
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

Nicole Richie

The TV star added long black gloves and dark eye makeup to her stunning strapless dress.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...