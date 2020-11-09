12 of Princess Diana's most iconic winter outfits

Trouser take-over
Looking for something smarter than denim? Tap into the wide-leg trouser trend, which is great for work, rest and play. Princess Diana wore hers like a pro, with a navy knit layered over a shirt and those classic Chanel pumps. For your Christmas party, why not try a pair in velvet or silk?
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.