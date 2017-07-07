The Queen looks sensational in a colourful floral print dress and pink coat in Scotland The monarch slipped off her fuchsia coat to reveal her pretty botanical-print dress as she visited Stirling Castle

The Queen gave a lesson in warm weather dressing this week, stepping out in a garden-inspired silk dress as she visited Stirling Castle in Scotland with the Duke of Edinburgh. The long-sleeved summery number fell just below the knee and featured a pretty all-over tulip print - the monarch teamed it with a fuchsia-toned coat which had a trim crafted from the very same botanical-print fabric.

The Queen chose a bright fuchsia coat for her visit to Stirling Castle and wore a floral-print dress underneath

The 91-year-old never looks anything less than fabulous and this look was no exception. Her hat – adorned with pretty flower applique - was perfectly matched to her coat and to accessorise she chose a pair of black shoes, elegant pearl jewellery and a smattering of broaches.

Tailored coats are a staple in the Queen’s wardrobe. She often favours bright, eye-catching colours and chooses designs that feature concealed pockets and oversized buttons. During her visit to the castle on Wednesday she slipped off her smart coat as the temperature rose.

The monarch smiled as she strolled outside the castle in Scotland in her summer-ready outfit

The visit was to mark Her Majesty's 70th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders. Throughout the week, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have visited various regions of Scotland, meeting numerous people along the way.

One of the Queen's most cherished jewels is Queen Victoria's Wedding Brooch. The stunning sapphire and diamond has made dozens of royal appearances over the years. She wore it to a reception for secretaries at The Queen's Gallery on Feb. 21, where she accessorised her elegant blue and white lace dress with the beloved gem.

