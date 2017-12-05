Ferne McCann wows in high-street style The new mum looks incredible on This Morning

New Mum Ferne McCann showed off her post-baby body on This Morning on 4 November in an affordable high-street style, costing just under £60, from high-street retailer ZARA.

Ferne wore trendy ZARA outfit on This Morning

The former The Only Way is Essex star appeared on This Morning with new baby daughter Sunday on Monday morning, and looked beautiful and at ease as she spoke with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. The bottle green two-piece ensemble consisted of a peplum top, which boasted a sleek cut, loose sleeves, and defining waist detail in the form of a tie belt. The asymmetric hem gives it an almost peplum shape, and is altogether a grown-up look for the new mother-of-one. The colour is a great choice for the current festive season, and could be dressed up or down with sparkly jewellery! Ferne chose to add matching cropped trousers which completed the high-street led look, and they are also priced at £29.99, meaning the entire ensemble costs less than £60.

The top is £29.99

Ferne added statement nude high heels to the co-ordinated look, as she chatted about becoming a new mother on the ITV show. The I'm a Celebrity runner-up gave birth to baby Sunday on 2 November, who was born a week early. The TV star explained the reasoning behind her baby girl's unusual name, saying it was actually inspired by a facial cleanser by luxury brand Sunday Riley.

Ferne wore the matching trousers, also priced at £29.99

"There's a facial cleanser with that name, know it sounds ridiculous but I just loved the sound and the tone to it." She said.

She also explained that she also loved the name due to Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman!

"I got obsessed with Big Little Lies with Nicole Kidman. I started Googling her and saw she had a daughter called Sunday, and loved it. Her middle name is Sky, so she’s Sunday Sky"

