The Duchess of Cambridge has the best wardrobe ever – filled with the best designer labels. Emilia Wickstead is a firm favourite of the wife of Prince William, having worn the New Zealand-based brand many times. The high-end designer has just launched a range of homeware items and we can totally see the royal having them in her kitchen. The line features napkins, placemats and glassware which is inspired by the brand’s previous collections. Emblazoned with eye-catching floral prints, this homeware range would bring a stylish edge to any abode. In a statement, Emilia explained: "I designed it around my love of entertaining, translating Emilia Wickstead signatures into table top with dresses to match." Available exclusively online at Moda Operandi, it doesn't come cheap – a set of four tea towels comes in at a cool £234, and tablecloths will set you back £588. Wow!

Duchess Kate loves Emilia Wickstead designs

The designer faced criticism recently, following claims she accused Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller of copying one of her designs when creating Duchess Meghan's wedding gown.

Emilia Wickstead now has a homeware collection

The Daily Mail published an article saying that the designer had said to a reporter: "Her dress is identical to one of our dresses - apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.'" She reportedly went on to say: "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose."

Emilia hit back at the claims and shared a statement on the brand's Instagram account which read: "I am extremely saddened by the commentary that has appeared in the press and online over the past few days."

She added: "Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her." She continued: "I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy - a huge source of inspiration to me. I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together. Emilia."

