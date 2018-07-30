Loved Kate Middleton’s 4K earrings she wore to Prince Louis' christening? Amazon has an incredible dupe

We still can't forget how stunning the Duchess of Cambridge looked at the christening of her youngest child Prince Louis, which took place 9 July 2018. The 36-year-old looked very bridal-esque in her beautiful outfit, which consisted of an elegant cream dress by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen as well as a floral head-band by Jane Taylor.

But we just couldn’t get enough of her incredible pearl cluster earrings, which were from high end jeweller Cassandra Goad and cost a whopping £4,360. What's more, each pearl even features its own small diamond in the centre surrounded by gold. Wow! If you want to get royally-fabulous gems but don’t have a spare four thousand, look no further than Amazon. The online store has an incredible dupe of the 4K sparklers for £94.45. The earrings have the same cluster of pearls with diamanté detail and are a dead ringer for Kate's dazzling pair.

Kate looked stunning at Prince Louis' christening

Maybe Kate was taking style tips from Her Majesty the Queen? The Queen often wears Queen Mary's Floret Earrings on extra-special occasions and they look very similar to Kate's pearl clusters.

14k Yellow Gold Pearl Flower Earrings, £94.45, Amazon

The Queen's studs have immense history- they were gifted to Queen Mary as a wedding gift from Sir William Mackinnon in 1893, and subsequently inherited by the monarch following her death in 1953.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's jewellery: A look at some of her favourite pieces

There is no doubt about it – the wife of Prince William has the most insanely glittering earring collection – but it doesn't always cost in the thousands.

In 2016, the mother-of-three wore a pair of drop earrings from Soru jewellery when she was on an official visit to Canada. Kate memorably wore a red dress by Preen which she teamed with a pair of £130 baroque, double-sided statement earrings which jewellery fanatics went crazy for and are still a sell-out style for the brand to this day.

