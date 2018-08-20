Remember THAT Marks & Spencer jumpsuit? There's now a mini version – and it's the cutest thing you will see all week The UK's most talked-about jumpsuit just got even more interesting…

There's no two ways about it, Marks & Spencer have been up there this year, killing it with some of their best designs ever. First there was the leopard print dress of dreams (you know the one – the sell-out frock which featured an orange stripe down the side) then there was the gorgeous, star-print navy version. Shortly after, came the jumpsuit that was designed in a similar format (the visible stripe, the ruched waist detail) but this time, it was emblazoned with polka dots. Well, those clever people at M&S have got us all in tizz again – they have only gone and designed a little girl's version, for all those cute mini me's in your life. What’s more – you don't have long to wait either. The jumpsuit, £20, hits stores on 25 August and will be available in sizes 3-16.

@thefashionablepan and her gorgeous daughter Rosie

One of our favourite bloggers Debbie Le - otherwise known as @thefashionablepan - was one step ahead of the fashion pack, sharing the most adorable picture of her twining with her two-and-a-half year-old daughter Rosie, who totally owned the jumpsuit! Have you ever seen anything so adoarble?

The ultimate mini-me style from Marks & Spencer

The picture blew up, and amassed hundreds of comments with people wanting to know all the details.

The mini jumpsuit starts at £20, in ages 3-16

We spoke to the chic influencer, who said told HELLO!: "Rosie had so many compliments wearing her jumpsuit! She looked insanely cute especially as it had the same detailing as the adult version such as the open back, wide leg, red stripe and ruched arms. I also love the point of difference using star print rather than polka dot - well done Marks!"

What's more, the blogger is running a competition on her Instagram account, on 20 August. We will be keeping our eyes glued to her page; where she is offering two of her lucky followers the chance to win the jumpsuit for their offspring.

