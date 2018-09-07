Stacey Solomon just announced some really exciting news The Loose Women star is making her mark in fashion...

Stacey Solomon shared the best news with her Instagram fans on Thursday evening and we are so pleased for her. The Loose Women host took to the social media platform to announce that she has collaborated with high street store Primark! The mother-of-two is a long time fan of the brand, frequently wearing their budget items, so it comes as no surprise that she would team up with the company. She shared a snap of her behind a pink curtain, and wrote: "I cannot put into words how excited I am to finally be able to shout from the rooftops about a special project I have been working on with @primark over the last few months. It’s honestly been a dream come true and I can’t believe it’s actually happening." Giving her 1 million Instagram followers more information, she continued: "Stay tunes for more info on my range with Primark which will be in stores on the 11th October eeeeeeeekkkk! #StaceySolomonXPrimark"

Stacey announced she has an upcoming range with Primark

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to extend their congratulations, with Ruth Langsford writing: "Fantastic! Can’t wait to see it Stacey...congratulations xx." The former X Factor contestant must be made up with the pairing - Primark is her to-go-to shop, having last worn a fabulous animal print ensemble by the brand last week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon on holiday

Watching Britney Spears from a private box at the 02, the presenter rocked this season's hottest trend, leopard, which was emblazoned over her two-piece combo of a mini skirt, £12, and a matching cropped jacket, £18.

MORE: The Kim Kardashian-style makeup line by Primark is taking the beauty world by storm!

Joining her at the concert was her boyfriend Joe Swash, who she recently revealed she is moving in with. Primark took the couple to the concert as part of her work with them, but it's great to see her wear an outfit that we can all afford. We can’t wait to see the range when it hits stores next month!

READ: Primark is selling an incredible dupe of the Gucci Marmont bag