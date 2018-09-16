Harper Beckham takes fashion inspiration from Princess Charlotte Doesn’t she look adorable?

Harper Beckham and Princess Charlotte may both only be little, but both have a huge influence in the fashion world thanks to their high-profile families and stylish mums. And on Sunday, when attending Victoria Beckham's anniversary fashion show during London Fashion Week, Harper stepped out wearing a floral head crown, something that has been made very popular this year after Charlotte and the rest of the Duchess of Sussex's bridesmaids wore them to the royal wedding in May. Harper – who has been sitting on the frow at fashion shows since the age of four, looked cute dressed in a black dress with a white lace peter pan collar, as she posed for photos with her famous family at the special event.

Harper Beckham wore a floral crown to LFW

It was recently revealed in a new style poll that Charlotte wearing a flower crown had a huge influence. eBay's annual UK Retail Report stated that following the royal wedding, a search in similar products on eBay rose by 60 per cent. What's more, Charlotte was ranked in third place as the biggest fashion influencer, with her mum the Duchess of Cambridge and aunt the Duchess of Sussex coming in first and second place. Since she was born, Charlotte has had an impressive impact as a mini style icon, and every time she makes a public appearance, the clothes she wears sell out almost immediately.

Princess Charlotte's floral crown has been popular with shoppers following the royal wedding

For her first birthday, Charlotte wore a pretty pink dress from M&H and shoes from Early Days. In an interview with HELLO! at the time, a representative for the brand opened up the demand of the royal children. "Our factory capacity has been fully booked since Prince George wore our shoes early in 2014 and now the Princess is wearing our shoes, this trend looks set to continue," the brand's rep said.

Harper with her dad David Beckham and British Vogue's Edward Enninful

Harper, meanwhile, is also showing a keen interest in fashion. Victoria told British Vogue of her only daughter: "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three. But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto makeup, that's where it stays." Victoria, 44, added: "On the one hand, she's quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She's not scared of being pushed over. Confident and bright, Harper could be the brains of the family. She wants to be an inventor."

