Victoria Beckham reveals daughter Harper is allowed to wear heels – on one condition The little girl is also a fan of makeup

Harper Beckham is quite literally following in her mum Victoria's footsteps and has been wearing heels since age three. But the mother-of-four has revealed there is one strict rule her little girl has to follow. Speaking in British Vogue, Victoria admitted: "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three. But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto makeup, that's where it stays."

Victoria, 44, added: "On the one hand, she's quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She's not scared of being pushed over. Confident and bright, Harper could be the brains of the family. She wants to be an inventor."

Victoria was unveiled as this month's cover star of British Vogue on Tuesday ahead of the magazine's release on Friday. A photo of the glossy cover shows the former Spice Girl flanked by her four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – and their adorable pet dog Oliver. Victoria's husband David is notably absent, although the retired footballer does appear with his wife on the cover of the subscribers' issue.

Victoria opened up about her family and fashion brand in British Vogue © Mikael Jansson

Earlier this month, the pop-star-turned-fashion-designer shared a sweet family photo on Instagram, indeed proving Harper's love of high heels. The seven-year-old was pictured wearing a pair of nude strappy heeled sandals as the Beckhams posed with their close friends, the Ramsays, to celebrate Tana Ramsay's birthday. In the star-studded snap, Harper was being piggybacked by Gordon's daughter Megan.

It's definitely not the first time the famous offspring has worn a heel. Two years ago, Victoria revealed in an interview with Seth Meyers that her daughter is a professional when it comes to her footwear. "She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time, I'm so proud!" said Victoria.

Harper (far right) loves her heels!

See the full feature in the October issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and newsstands on Friday 7th September.