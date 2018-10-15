Is this Victoria Beckham's edgiest fashion shoot ever? A new look for the former Spice Girl

Being the international style icon that she is, Victoria Beckham has graced the cover of Vogue on many occasions. But her latest look that she sports for the Australian edition is unlike anything the mother-of-four has done before. The former Spice girl stunned in a high fashion outfit which consisted of a brown pleated skirt with a high-waist belt, elbow-length, purple woolen gloves and a nude bra. Wowzers! Looking seductively at the camera, the wife of David Beckham wore her trademark brown hair in a light wave, and for her makeup, it was all about brown, terracotta eyeshadow and red lipstick - which made a welcome change from her go-to nude. The 43-year-old revealed the cover on Instagram, writing: "Thank you @VogueAustralia for celebrating a decade of my brand with this November cover, wearing #VBAW18! Looking forward to visiting Australia next week! Shot by @bibicornejoborthwick Styled by @christinecentenera Hair by @lukehersheson Make up by @lisaeldridgemakeup x Kisses VB #VBSince08"

We remember VB's very first solo appearance in British Vogue. Cementing her place as a fashion powerhouse, she graced the cover of the April 2008 issue, decked out in an abundance of diamond jewels and even sported some futuristic metallic silver eyeshadow in the sumptuous up-close shots.

Fast forward ten years, and the mogul appeared in the publication's October issue with Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and their pet dog, Olive. Although David did not appear on the cover, he was featured inside the magazine in the accompanying interview.

MORE: The £10 skin product that Holly Willoughby is obsessed with - and Victoria Beckham swears by it too

Surrounded by her brood, Victoria looked as chic as always, wearing a white shirt and tailored black trousers. Sharing the cover on her Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Thank you @britishvogueand @edward_enninful for celebrating my ten year anniversary with me #VBsince08 - with @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham, @romeobeckham, @cruzbeckham and #HarperSeven."

READ: We know we shouldn't want it - but Victoria Beckham's new range of key rings are very chic indeed