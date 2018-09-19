Victoria Beckham reveals why husband David and children were banned from front row Fair enough…

Victoria Beckham has opened up about why she kept her husband David and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper away from the catwalk when she first started out in fashion. The former Spice Girl, who is celebrating ten years of her eponymous fashion label, said she wanted the focus to be solely on her designs.

"I just kept my head down, worked hard, and always made it about the product and the customer, rather than about me as a celebrity," Victoria told Refinery29. "It was quite a few seasons before I came out at the end of the show, and my family didn't attend the first few seasons. I really wanted it to be about the clothes and nothing else."

Victoria's children regularly sit on the front row at her fashion show

Fast-forward ten years and the Beckhams regularly cheer on their matriarch at her fashion shows. Harper made her front row debut when she was just two years old, and last week she took prime position at London Fashion Week, again sitting in the FROW with dad David and big brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. Victoria's parents Jackie and Tony Adams, and sister Louise, were also on hand to support Posh Spice.

Victoria's show even paid tribute to her Spice Girl days with a Wannabe-style staircase, and the mother-of-four looked visibly emotional as she walked onto the catwalk at the end of the show to a round of applause. As ever, she went to greet her family, looking stylish in her trademark elongated trousers and a tan blazer and T-shirt.

Victoria successfully reinvented herself from pop star to designer after launching her fashion brand in 2008. Currently, her label stocks clothes and accessories in more than 500 stores in over 60 countries around the world, with celebrity fans including Eva Longoria, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively.