This is how you can get your Christmas party dress for £10 – and it's royally approved too Talk about a bargain

If you're searching the Black Friday sales for a bargain of a Christmas party dress, then you can breathe a sigh of relief as we've found the most brilliant way to get yours for just £10 – and, you'd be donating to charity too. Online clothing store Little Black Dress is offering 1,000 new mums and women in need the chance to treat themselves to a stylish dress for £10. You can choose a dress from the secret boutique, which are worth between £90-£150 – we're big fans of the feathery trimmed Kate LBD and can totally see ourselves dancing the night away in the Selena bardot wrap dress!

The £10 cost covers not only the postage but includes a £5 donation to Refuge, the national domestic violence charity that helps parents and children in the UK. Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, who is spearheading the campaign, commented: "The no-strings-attached offer is to give women a much-needed boost at a time when they often put others first. We’ll also send £5 for each dress despatched to Refuge, which is a fabulous charity that helps those most vulnerable in our society."

MORE: 10 of the best Meghan Markle inspired tuxedo dresses

Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, a mum of two boys, a business woman, UNAIDS young girls ambassador and co-founder of Professors Without Borders said: "I believe fashion can lift up spirits, empower and unite. Little Black Dress is known for its range diversity which match every woman’s unique style. I’ll be working with LBD and Alesha to identify how we can help women without financial resources, feel confident and beautiful. I am confident that with this new initiative, LBD, Alesha and myself will be able to bring some new long lasting memories to women - new mums, business women, students, advocates, and everyone else to make them feel strong and ready for new adventures and challenges. I'm also very honoured to help Refuge by the amount of support Little Black Dress can provide over the next 12 months."

How can you get a £10 dress?

Share your inspirational story with LittleBlackDress, telling them why you deserve a free dress and you never know, your story might be shared to inspire others – as well as receiving your free dress, of course. Simply visit the website for more details and to send in your story.

READ: The exact products to create Alesha Dixon's makeup look