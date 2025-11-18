12 cool Christmas jumpers for teens and tweens

Let's be honest: successfully shopping for clothes for a teenager is often a festive miracle. But there is one glorious exception: the Christmas jumper. It's the one item they have to wear (at least once for the photo!), and with the right choice, you can nail it.

What's cool for 2025?

This year, the pressure is on to find something that doesn't scream 'cheesy family holiday' but whispers 'cool, ironic, and seriously comfy.'

For 2025, the mood is simple: Oversized, ultra-soft, and packed with personality. Think subtle humour, vintage vibes, or a nod to their current hyper-specific fandom. A great festive knit is the perfect way to playfully tease the teen in your life - without getting a door slammed in your face (that's the goal, anyway).

Pro tip: If they reject your choice, take a deep breath and let it go. They are likely rejecting the vibe. If you try to convince them it may just add friction and stress (and in the words of Mel Robbins, "let it go").

I've browsed the virtual high-street and online hubs to bring you the ultimate, fuss-free Christmas jumper edit for teens and tweens. Consider me Santa's Little Helper, pre-vetting the options against the essential teen criteria. I've stuck to trendier designs: ironic slogans, retro graphics, and elevated knit patterns.

Also, if you're looking for a gift idea for your tricky teenager, I have a huge edit that will help you.

How I chose the best teen-friendly Christmas jumpers

Festive but fun: Let's be honest, teens won't want a cheesy Christmas jumper for the holidays, so I've tried to stick to trendier designs.

This is non-negotiable. Teens and delicate hand-washing instructions are not a successful combination. Every pick in this edit is machine-washable.

I've rounded up my favourite novelty knits for a teenager with cool, quirky designs. So whether you're after a cheap but instantly cool Christmas jumper or a unique, almost-edgy version they can keep for years to come, I'm hoping I've found just what you need.



The best Christmas jumpers for teens and tweens

1/ 12 River Island Nephthys Pink Bow Christmas Jumper © River Island £54 AT RIVER ISLAND $121 AT RIVER ISLAND US Adults section

Colours available: Different prints River Island has teamed up once again with illustrator Nephthys Foster to create a collection of incredible Christmas jumpers. This one is very sweet and I love the detail on the sleeve.

2/ 12 NEXT Green Santa Christmas Jumper (up to age 16 yrs) © NEXT FROM £25 AT NEXT $13.99 AT AMAZON US Kids section (up to age 16)

Colours available: Multiple If you're after a Christmas jumper for the cool dude in your life, this festive knit will go down a treat.

3/ 12 New Look Red Sequinned Sleigh Queen Christmas Jumper © New Look £27.99 AT NEW LOOK Adults section

Colours available: Red Sleigh Queen written in sequins? What more do you want? This vibrant red jumper is perfect for a teenage girl this Christmas. Hopefully you won't get an ete roll.



4/ 12 ASOS Unisex Disney Christmas Hoodie © ASOS £40 AT ASOS $69.99 AT ASOS US Adults section

Colours available: Burgundy Too cool for your typical Christmas jumper? I think this unisex oversized hoodie will be a real crowd pleaser with the teenager in your life.

5/ 12 Amazon Football Christmas Jumper For Teens © Amazon £8.49 (SAVE 15%) AT AMAZON SHOP AMAZON US Kids section (up to age 14)

Colours available: Multiple Amazon has nailed it with the Christmas jumpers this year, and this one for a football-loving teen is so good. It's available in different colours and designs, and goes up to age 14.



6/ 12 Brave Soul Candy Bow Cardigan © Brave Soul £16.99 AT MANDM Adult section

Colours available: Red/pink There's a Black Friday discount on this super cool cardigan for a Christmas lover. If your teen or tween is in her cardigan era, she'll love this.



7/ 12 Primark Minecraft Christmas Jumper © Primark £14 AT PRIMARK $71 AT NEXT US Kids section (up to age 15)

Colours available: grey If the teen in your life loves Minecraft more than anything, this Christmas jumper will get a big beaming smile.



8/ 12 Debenhams OHS Christmas Hoodie Blanket Throw © Debenhams £14.99 AT DEBENHAMS $37.99 AT AMAZON US Adults section (one size)

Colours available: Multiple If the teen in your life is more hooded blanket, I've found the perfect festive design. Debenhams stocks a brand called OHS and there are lots of festive designs. I love this cute 'Home For Christmas' print.

9/ 12 M&S Sequin Candy Cane Jumper (up to age 14 yrs) © M&S £25 AT M&S SHOP M&S US Kids section (available up to age 14)

Colours available: Black This navy kids Christmas jumper goes up to age 14 so would be ideal for the tween girl in your life. It would be a slim fit design though so if they prefer oversized jumpers, I'd stick to adults.

10/ 12 Tu Barbie Pink Sequin Embellished Christmas Jumper (up to 14 yrs) © Tu £16 AT TU Kids section (up to age 14)

Colours available: Pink If the Barbie movie is one of her all-time faves, this is festive knit might just be the perfect Christmas jumper for a tween. Beware though, you could get accused of choosing a 'babyish' design, so be confident in your decision.

11/ 12 Amazon Light-Up Christmas Jumper © Amazon £29.98 (SAVE 17%) AT AMAZON $30 AT AMAZON US Adults section

Colours available: Multiple Amazon's light-up knit is ideal for the teen who likes to entertain the family. The retailer has so many fun designs to choose from, and this reindeer jumper comes in multiple colours.

