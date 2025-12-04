Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Boden partywear pieces we're obsessed with
The Boden partywear pieces we're obsessed with

The Boden partywear pieces we're obsessed with

HELLO!'s favourite partywear by royal-favourite fashion brand Boden, from velvet dresses to faux fur coats and Christmas jumpers

Boden

Boden partywear

Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
25 minutes ago
Welcome to day four of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, we’re turning the spotlight on the best partywear pieces from royal-favourite Boden, the beloved high street brand known for its elegant silhouettes, playful detailing and flattering fits. Loved by the Princess of Wales no less (and countless other style icons), Boden has long been a go-to for partywear that strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and fun, which is exactly what the festive season calls for.

To help you sparkle your way through every event in your diary, we’ve hand-picked a selection of standout styles from the brand’s latest collection. From classic lace and velvet to statement metallics, these are the pieces that will elevate your wardrobe from now through to New Year’s Eve.

The best partywear pieces from royal-favourite Boden

Boden Kate Puff Sleeve Lace Dress

Boden Kate Puff Sleeve Lace Dress

"If you have a Christmas event that deserves a little wow factor, this lace, full-length cocktail dress is it. Gorgeous with a simple, classic stiletto, it's effortlessly chic."

Boden Metallic Leopard Shift Dress

Boden Metallic Leopard Shift Dress

"With its classic, A-line cut, this mini dress is so versatile, while the leopard print gives it a bolder twist. Dress it up with heels or long boots, or dress it down with ballet flats."

Boden Metallic Wave Dress

Boden Metallic Wave Dress

"These aren't your traditional Christmas colours, but this dress is gorgeous for this time of year. It's easy to pair with a chunky boot or a heel, and will take you from the office to an evening event." 

Boden Cassie Dress

Boden Cassie Dress

"Everyone loves a velvet moment and this tea dress is perfect for Christmas day. It has a super flattering shape with its fit-and-flare style, and slightly puffed sleeves."

Boden Faux Fur Coat

Boden Faux Fur Coat

"No wardrobe is complete without a statement coat, and this faux fur is the ultimate festive moment. Great for day-to-night dressing, it's another versatile piece - beautiful over a little shift dress and unbeatable with jeans."

Boden Metallic Ruffle Collar Top

Boden Metallic Ruffle Collar Top

"Jeans-and-a-nice-top is back, and this sheer blouse is beautiful - the perfect amount of shimmer and ruffles. It's a little sheer, so consider pairing it with a body underneath for daywear, or your favourite bra for a more daring look."

