10 best Christmas jumpers for babies this festive season

There is something about a Christmas jumper for babies which simply melts hearts. Celebrating their first Christmas is so special, they definitely need a festive-themed outfit to mark the occasion and what better outfit than teeny tiny Christmas jumper.

Whether you are dressing your little one to look like a real life Christmas pudding this festive season, want them to get in on the Christmas spirit, or are giving a gift to that little one in your life, there are plenty of Christmas jumpers for babies, from newborn to 18 months.

There's super snug designs, those emblazoned with festive figures like Santa or a snowman and more traditional designs too, featuring nutcrackers and Fair Isle prints. Since they're for babies, I've tracked down the softest, sweetest festive knits - nothing scratchy or irritating. Plus they're all machine washable, and durable, lending them to becoming pre-loved for future babies or passing down through the generations.

There's no Christmas jumper for babies knitting patterns here - these are all available to buy in-store or online. Of course, if you're lucky to have a keen knitter in your midst, it would be adorable to have them hand knit a Christmas jumper for your baby, but since many of us don't have a friendly knitter on hand, let the high street do the hard work.

How I chose the best Christmas jumpers for babies

Top brands: I've only included pieces from HELLO's trusted brands and retailers.

These knits are all available in baby sizing, from newborn to 12 months Washing instructions: They have to be machine washable! Trust me, no new parent will want to be dealing with something dry clean only.

Best Christmas jumpers for babies

1/ 10 Boden Green Elf Knitted Jumper © Supplied £45 AT BODEN $79 AT BODEN US Editor's Note: This really is quite cute - your baby's very own Elf outfit, complete with sweetly knitted jumper. This sweater has a classic crew neck, long sleeves and is made from 100% cotton, so it's super soft and breathable.

2/ 10 Next Red Fairisle Christmas Jumper © NEXT £26 AT NEXT $50 AT NEXT US Editor's Note: This is such a traditional knit from NEXT, which even has matching knits for older kids, men and women. The design features a red and white fair isle print with the sweetest reindeer and snowflake design.

3/ 10 Mamas & Papas My Little Pudding Christmas Jumper © Mamas & Papas £25 at Mamas & Papas Editor's Note: Dress your own little pudding in this super sweet my little pudding jumper, with its crochet holly placement and adorable embroidery.

4/ 10 My 1st Years Personalised 1st Christmas Sweatshirt © My First Years £25 AT MY FIRST YEARS Editor's Note: Featuring an assortment of tiny little festive motifs, including a candy cane, gift, tree-topped car, Christmas pud, drum, stocking, reindeer and penguin, this sweet sweatshirt can be personalised with this year’s date (2025) and your choice of name. This is definitely one for the memory box post-Christmas!

5/ 10 The White Company Organic Cotton Blend Ho Ho Ho Jumper © The White Company £36 AT THE WHITE COMPANY Editor's Note: This is the coolest minimalist design, featuring an embroidered 'Ho Ho Ho' design on the front. Adorbs or what? Knitted from a soft blend, rich in organic cotton, the wrap-over back with four branded buttons adds an elevated touch.

6/ 10 H&M Jacquard Christmas Jumper © H&M £8.99 AT H&M $14.99 AT H&M US Editor's Note: This super cosy knit features a fun Christmas themed pick up truck design.

7/ 10 Jojo Maman Bebe Santa & Snow Christmas Fair Isle Jumper © Jojo Maman Bebe FROM £33 AT JOJO MAMAN BEBE FROM $57 AT JOJO MAMAN BEBE US Editor's Note: This knit has everything - Santa, snow and reindeers! The super classic design even features gingerbread men and a snowy scene, and is made from soft knitted fabric with a handy button up back.

8/ 10 M&S Cotton Rich Polar Bear Knitted Jumper © M&S FROM £11.20 AT M&S Editor's Note: This unisex design is adorable to wear throughout December, as is a subtle - yet super sweet - polar bear design. The comfy regular fit has added stretch for easy movement plus a button fastening on the shoulder to help make dressing simple.

9/ 10 NOTHS Personalised Polar Express Believe Christmas Jumper © Not On The High Street FROM £20 AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET FROM $25 AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET Editor's Note: Not On The High Street has this sweetly personalised sweatshirt, which you can personalise to feature your child's name. It's a lovely Polar Express design, and comes in either red, green or pink.