15 best tuxedo dresses to emulate Meghan Markle’s sleek style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for party dress inspiration? Take your cue from Meghan Markle's dress roster and try a more tailored look – a tuxedo dress.

The Duchess of Sussex is such a big fan of the flattering blazer dress look that she's worn the design on not one, but many different occasions. And you’ll find plenty tux dresses on the high street for a fraction of the cost of Meghan’s dresses.

SHOP: Love Meghan Markle's Bottega pouch? We've found some affordable high street lookalikes

MORE: Where to shop the royals' favourite espadrilles

Meghan first wowed in a super chic black number for a special gala performance of Hamilton back in 2018. Stepping out alongside husband Prince Harry, the dress, designed by Canadian label Judith and Charles was a sexy, spot-on outfit for the event.

Meghan looks incredible in a black tuxedo dress at a Hamilton gala performance

She next swapped the black neutral for a khaki Antonio Beradi tuxedo dress for the Invictus Games closing ceremony while on the royal tour, and paired it with an edgy Aquazurra nude heel.

And more recently, Meghan wore a white sleeveless version worn on the Royal Tour of New Zealand. The mum of two kept the rest of her look simple and teamed the white Maggie Marilyn dress with navy Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Meghan wowed in a khaki blazer dress at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

How to wear a tuxedo dress

Take Meghan's styling of her tuxedo dresses as your cheat sheet. The golden rule? Keep legs bare and heels high.

Meghan has always worn her hair up when wearing a tuxedo dress, too, which is tantamount for showcasing the sharp, tailored neckline of this style of dress.

Of course, a black tuxedo dress or the style in nude or white is a classic choice, but don’t shy away from the trend in bold bright hues or textured materials – a sequinned tuxedo dress, embellished or feathered trim are top of the list.

Best Black Tuxedo Dresses

Tuxedo Tie Waist Midi Dress, £159.20, Coast

Topshop Jacquard Blazer Dress, £65, ASOS

Pleated Blazer Dress, £196, The Kooples

SHOP: Loved Meghan Markle's boucle jacket? Check out this high street version

Best White Tuxedo Dresses

Tuxedo Wrap Mini Dress, £85, River Island

Sleeveless White Tuxedo Dress, £228, Reiss

Feather Trim Blazer Dress, £85, Club L London

Best Sleeveless Tuxedo Dresses

Hobbs Navy Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress, £129, John Lewis

Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress, £15, New Look

Ruched Front Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress, £71, Coast

Sleeveless Gold Button Tuxedo Dress, £27, Pretty Little Thing

Best Long Tuxedo Dresses

Maxi Blazer Dress, £38, Boohoo

Adrianna Papell Maxi Tuxedo Gown, £175, Debenhams

Best Pink Tuxedo Dresses

Pink Tuxedo Dress, £85, Karen Millen

Embellished Tuxedo Dress, £138, Debenhams

Double Breasted Pink Tuxedo Dress, £55.20, Warehouse

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.