15 best tuxedo dresses to emulate Meghan Markle’s sleek style

Carla Challis
Shop the best tuxedo dresses for women on the high street, from the classic black blazer dress style Meghan Markle is a fan of to pink, long and white tux dresses. Steal Meghan Markle's dress style with these buys from ASOS, River Island, Karen Millen & more
Looking for party dress inspiration? Take your cue from Meghan Markle's dress roster and try a more tailored look – a tuxedo dress.
The Duchess of Sussex is such a big fan of the flattering blazer dress look that she's worn the design on not one, but many different occasions. And you’ll find plenty tux dresses on the high street for a fraction of the cost of Meghan’s dresses.
SHOP: Love Meghan Markle's Bottega pouch? We've found some affordable high street lookalikes
MORE: Where to shop the royals' favourite espadrilles
Meghan first wowed in a super chic black number for a special gala performance of Hamilton back in 2018. Stepping out alongside husband Prince Harry, the dress, designed by Canadian label Judith and Charles was a sexy, spot-on outfit for the event.
Meghan looks incredible in a black tuxedo dress at a Hamilton gala performance
She next swapped the black neutral for a khaki Antonio Beradi tuxedo dress for the Invictus Games closing ceremony while on the royal tour, and paired it with an edgy Aquazurra nude heel.
And more recently, Meghan wore a white sleeveless version worn on the Royal Tour of New Zealand. The mum of two kept the rest of her look simple and teamed the white Maggie Marilyn dress with navy Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Meghan wowed in a khaki blazer dress at the Invictus Games closing ceremony
How to wear a tuxedo dress
Take Meghan's styling of her tuxedo dresses as your cheat sheet. The golden rule? Keep legs bare and heels high.
Meghan has always worn her hair up when wearing a tuxedo dress, too, which is tantamount for showcasing the sharp, tailored neckline of this style of dress.
Of course, a black tuxedo dress or the style in nude or white is a classic choice, but don’t shy away from the trend in bold bright hues or textured materials – a sequinned tuxedo dress, embellished or feathered trim are top of the list.
Best Black Tuxedo Dresses
Tuxedo Tie Waist Midi Dress, £159.20, Coast
Topshop Jacquard Blazer Dress, £65, ASOS
Pleated Blazer Dress, £196, The Kooples
SHOP: Loved Meghan Markle's boucle jacket? Check out this high street version
Best White Tuxedo Dresses
Tuxedo Wrap Mini Dress, £85, River Island
Sleeveless White Tuxedo Dress, £228, Reiss
Feather Trim Blazer Dress, £85, Club L London
Best Sleeveless Tuxedo Dresses
Hobbs Navy Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress, £129, John Lewis
Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress, £15, New Look
Ruched Front Sleeveless Tuxedo Dress, £71, Coast
Sleeveless Gold Button Tuxedo Dress, £27, Pretty Little Thing
Best Long Tuxedo Dresses
Maxi Blazer Dress, £38, Boohoo
Adrianna Papell Maxi Tuxedo Gown, £175, Debenhams
Best Pink Tuxedo Dresses
Pink Tuxedo Dress, £85, Karen Millen
Embellished Tuxedo Dress, £138, Debenhams
Double Breasted Pink Tuxedo Dress, £55.20, Warehouse
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.