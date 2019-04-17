Wait until you see Amanda Holden's shoe room - it will blow your mind OK, this is pretty amazing...

We've always said we would love a look through Amanda Holden's wardrobe; All those fancy dresses, designer handbags and snazzy shoes must be an incredible sight, right? Well, it seems that our wishes have been granted because on Tuesday evening, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a series of updates on her Instagram Stories, which showed she had called in the experts to give her closet a spring clean. The Style Sisters are two gorgeous gals called Gemma and Charlotte who specialise in the detox, organising and re-styling of houses and wardrobes. The duo revamped Amanda's wardrobe, and shared her wow-worthy shoe room, which featured shelves and shelves of the chicest high heel shoes you've ever seen. Take a look - it's like heaven. We think even Carrie Bradshaw would be jealous.

Check out Amanda's shoe room!

Style Sisters hail from Essex and have over 15 years experience in the fashion and interior industry, so they know their stuff. And what's more, they have a glowing list of celebrities that they have worked their Marie Kondo-style magic on, from Lisa Snowdon to former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong. In February, the glam duo even revamped Alexandra Burke's pad.

Amanda has a huge collection of amazing high heels

Taking to Instagram, the pair told their 38.8 followers: "We've have had an amazing 2 days transforming the lovely @alexandraburke walk in wardrobes. We have detoxed and organised the entire dressing room and en suite from a busy and disorganised layout to a calm, tidy and stylish room that’s a joy to be in."

Loading the player...

The girls even gave an insight into how long a revamp can take, and its not a quick job!

MORE: Amanda Holden's £250 yellow bikini has to be seen to be believed

They added: "In the 26 hours it took us to transform these rooms we have had such a fun few days with Alexandra, we have laughed, shared stories and memories together. We are so happy that she loves her lovely dressing room with all her beautiful clothes, shoes and accessories."

READ: Amanda Holden's fancy dress has the coolest sleeves we've ever seen