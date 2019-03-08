Amanda Holden's fancy dress has the coolest sleeves we've ever seen The Britain's Got Talent dress is so chic...

On Thursday, Amanda Holden got her creative juices flowing as she paid a visit to the Affordable Art Fair in Battersea Park and we are obsessed with her trendy LBD. The 48-year-old decided to dress up for the occasion in a black, bodycon number by Solace London that had some major-funky bell sleeves. Known as the Corvo midi dress, it's made in a spongy material that has exaggerated flared detail at the cuffs. Priced at £365, you can purchase it at Net-A-Porter and it's the kind of number that can be worn again and again due to its classic cut. Amanda added black strappy sandals and carried a funky mock-croc clutch bag.

We loved the sleeves of Amanda's dress

The Britain's Got Talent star celebrated International Women's Day in style on Friday, sharing two pictures of her wearing a very cool white and red slogan T-shirt from Isabel Marant that said 'You Go Girl' emblazoned across the front.

£365, Solace London

In the second shot, the ITV star was seen with her jeans pulled down and just the trendy Tee on show. Saucy! Amanda captioned the shot: "#internationalwomensday.I am so lucky to be surrounded by funny, strong very wise women who never lose sight of love, what’s actually important in life and have the sense not to take things too seriously! The second pic is for those who know me SO well."

Amanda celebrated International Women's Day in style

On Friday, Amanda appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, alongside Ayda Field, Kelly Hoppen, Tamara Epson and Rachel Johnson.

MORE: Amanda Holden's black personalised pyjamas are almost too chic for bedtime

Filmed in aid of Comic Relief, the five women are competing against the men's team, which includes Rylan Clark-Neal, Russell Kane, Richard Arnold, Sam Allardyce and Omid Djalili. Mother-of-two Amanda does office wear so well, so we were made up to see her pencil skirts, high heels and smart blazers...

READ: Amanda Holden's monochrome jumpsuit is too chic for words