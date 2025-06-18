The best shorts for women in their 50s, 60s and 70s - plus stylist intel on how to wear them

I think of shorts as a bit of a Marmite heatwave friendly summer fashion staple - you either love them or hate them. Some people even call them a tricky trend, but it's all about finding the best women's shorts that work for you - and that's where I come in.

From tailored to Bermuda to linen, whether you're on holiday or in the office, you can make shorts work. Honestly, you can. Because there's a style of short to suit everyone, and I've called in the experts to help guide you on finding the best shorts for you.

© Getty Queen Mary Of Denmark, 53, chose a tailored short co-ord for a royal engagement

Before you start thinking it's all tiny shorts or denim cut-offs, think again. The spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 have determined the much more wearable Bermuda, cargo-style and culottes as the shorts du jour. For those casual days, it's the linen, striped and retro shorts that are in vogue.

I reached out to style expert Jess Richardson to find out what's hot for 2025. "When it comes to styles, anyone in the fashion know will be reaching for chic, polished Bermuda shorts, tailored trouser shorts, silky printed designs, cotton poplin pairs, and of course, modern denim," she reveals.

© Instagram How cute are influencer The Fashion Lift's striped shorts?

I am in my early forties and love a pair of shorts. On holiday, it's a linen pair I wear to the pool, come the evening I honestly adore a longer length, high waisted denim short with a big, oversized shirt tucked in. Do I wear denim cut offs? I do, especially to the splash park with my six-year-old. As long as they're a little longer in length, I'm happy.

I also think a tailored shorts suit is the epitome of chic for the office. You can skip the boxer shorts trend if it's not for you, made cool by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, but they're super comfy and as Jess says, it's all about wearing shorts with confidence.

And don't be afraid of colour! Jess says that for 2025 it's all about the butter yellow,. "The standout colour trend this season is butter yellow. It’s soft, flattering, and surprisingly versatile - keep it in mind when hunting for your perfect pair."

© Instagram Influencer Grece Ghanem in white shorts and a Boden cardigan

How I chose the best shorts for women over a certain age

Flattering: I don't just want this to be an edit of practical pieces that you throw on for gardening or lazing by the pool, but flattering shorts that you'll reach for time and time again for different occasions. Of course, I've included those throw on shorts too because we all need those!

I don't just want this to be an edit of practical pieces that you throw on for gardening or lazing by the pool, but flattering shorts that you'll reach for time and time again for different occasions. Of course, I've included those throw on shorts too because we all need those! Trusted brands: There's some brands I, and the HELLO! shopping team, really rate not just in terms of style, but quality, value for money and sizing. These are the brands you'll find in this feature.

There's some brands I, and the HELLO! shopping team, really rate not just in terms of style, but quality, value for money and sizing. These are the brands you'll find in this feature. Style: I've taken Jess' advice and found the best shorts styles for women over 40, and included a few that I know work too.

© Getty Nicole Ari Parker, 54, in a chic shorts suits in NYC

© Instagram Influencer Caroline Style Hacks styles up a pair of long denim shorts like a pro

Be st shorts for women over 50

1. Denim shorts

It isn't summer without a pair of denim shorts, and in my experience, a pair that are high waisted, slightly longer in length and a little baggy look great. Add an oversized shirt, a summer tee or dress up with a shirred top or broderie anglaise blouse.

They're more flattering in a mid-blue rinse, indigo or black wash or you could try white denim for a tonal, more sophisticated look. Add a leather belt to elevate them from Daisy Dukes to downright elegant.

2. Tailored 'city' shorts

Some call them tailored, some call them city, but these are the shorts you can wear to the office. Think of them like you would a pair of smart trousers; look for pleated detailing, longer length and waistband detailing. Wear with an oversized blazer, a cropped boucle jacket or a silky tee.

3. Linen shorts

These are the comfy shorts, the ones to pack for your holiday to wear by the pool, to dinner or sight seeing. They're light and breezy, breathable (so ideal if you get overheated) and available in a range of colours. Most usually have an elasticated waistband, and look as cute with a t-shirt and flipflops as they do a matching linen shirt. They come in many colours, but I always stick to a black or khaki pair for versatility.

4. Bermuda shorts

Bermuda shorts are the hot shape of 2025, but one of the trickiest to style. The longer length is ideal for anyone who prefers something lengthier, and the best way to wear them is slightly loose - these aren't meant to be skintight. They're harder to style, so focus on the proportions; baggy bottoms look best with a more fitted top, and they chic with heel, big or small.

5. Shorts two-piece

Printed two-pieces have become a well-versed summer holiday hero. A matching shirt or blouse and shorts is easily the quickest way to look pulled together, and there's so many types of prints to choose from you'll find the one that speaks to you. I love Aspiga's red wavy print for a non-floral pattern and Florere's palm print set, a lesson in understated tropical prints.

6. Striped shorts

I've included striped shorts because the vertical stripes are effortlessly flattering; the stripes elongate the leg, and are a fun alternative to wearing plain or denim shorts. All you need is a white tee or shirt to go with them.

7. Boxer shorts

The boxer shorts look is everywhere, and it can seem like a tricky look to pull off but there's a few ways you can make it work for you. Firstly, stick to cotton or linen mixes as silky shorts are stunning but cling to everything. Secondly, treat them as a casual short with oversized shirts, sleeveless tops and flat sandals - these are not for heels. They're the ideal accomplice to a raffia bag, and great for super hot days as they're comfy (hello elasticated waistband) and in breathable material. Bottom line? Keep it casual and you'll make them work for you.

How to style shorts if you're an older woman

Jess has some brilliant style tips for making shorts work for you if you're over 40. "For women over 40, I always recommend investing in a great pair of Bermuda shorts or tailored trouser shorts. Both are flattering, elegant, and endlessly wearable. Style them for daytime with a waistcoat, striped polo shirt, crisp linen shirt, or a vest top layered under a leather bomber. Finish the look with leather flip-flop sandals or mesh ballet flats.

"For a more professional take, opt for a pinstripe shirt and a blazer, paired with slip-on mules for the office."

Can I wear shorts to the office?

Absolutely! Jess explains: "Gone are the days when they were reserved strictly for holidays, limited to denim cut-offs or sporty trackie versions. These days, shorts have had a serious style upgrade—and they’re now a perfectly acceptable choice for both off-duty dressing and even the office."