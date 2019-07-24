10 times Princess Beatrice was so stylish as a wedding guest She loves a fancy headpiece or two

Princess Beatrice’s fashion choices might not be as universally revered as Duchess Meghan or Duchess Kate’s, but her sartorial prowess is quietly applauded by fashion insiders who admire her outfits – especially at weddings. Case in point: the playful Philip Treacy fascinator worn to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011 put her firmly on the fashion map. Beatrice wowed in a navy lace dress at the nuptials of Lady Gabriella Windsor in May 2019 and who could forget her gorgeous Ralph & Russo frock at sister Eugenie's big day?

Here, we take a look back at some of the royal's best wedding guest looks…

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding, 2019

Beatrice was stunning in this navy lace tiered dress by Self-Portrait at the wedding of Lady Gabriella in May. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew teamed her outfit with some cream heels and white fascinator.

MORE: You won't BELIEVE how the Queen picks out her outfits

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, 2018

On an emotional day watching her sister marry, Beatrice certainly dressed for the occasion in a matching blue skirt and jacket set from ralph & Russo. She paired her outfit with a purple Sarah cant headdress, lilac shoes and a matching clutch bag.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, 2018

Regarded as one of the best dressed guests at the May royal wedding, Princess Beatrice wore a stunning teal Roksanda gown with a coordinating headband by Stephen Jones and a pair of nude Gianvito Rossi nude heels – the same pair the Duchess of Cambridge wore when introducing Prince Louis to the world.

SEE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank 's royal wedding: The cake, the service and all the details

Jamie Murray Wells and Lottie Fry’s wedding, 2014

This winter wedding called for cosy pieces; Princess Beatrice kept warm in a £960 blue and grey wool Carven coat paired with a navy fedora and black boots.

Prince Amedeo and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch’s wedding, 2014

Princess Beatrice rewore the slinky nude Valentino dress she’d previously worn for Prince William and Kate’s royal wedding for these Roman nuptials.

Lady Melissa Percy and Thomas van Straubenzee’s wedding, 2013

Princess Beatrice loves a good headpiece, and this Philip Treacy hat is definitely one of her favourites – she’s been seen wearing it on more than a few occasions. Her cobalt blue dress offset the monochrome hat to perfection.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's style evolution

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall’s wedding, 2011

Turning to turquoise for her cousin’s wedding, Princess Beatrice’s Angela Kelly hat and jacket was jazzed up with a heavily embroidered skirt.

Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin’s wedding, 2011

She definitely isn’t one to shy away from a bold colour – just look at her purple and lilac ensemble worn to a wedding back in 2011.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, 2011

The hat that spawned a thousand memes, Princess Beatrice’s Valentino coat and Philip Treacy chapeau combo worn to Prince William and Kate’s wedding is now iconic.

READ: This is the brand that Kate, Meghan, Beatrice and Eugenie all love

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly wedding, 2008

Perhaps her most colourful fascinator to date, this amazing Philip Treacy design was an early indication of Beatrice’s affinity to an avant garden headpiece. We loved it!

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.