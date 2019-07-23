You won't BELIEVE how the Queen picks out her outfits Who would have thought it?

The Queen is everyone's style icon. After all, she was the lady who made Gucci-style loafers cool, has a fleet of swanky Launer London handbags and wears pretty much every colour of the rainbow. But when it comes to getting dressed in the morning, Her Majesty does things a little differently to the rest of us. Paul Burrell - The Queen’s former royal butler - told Yahoo’s Royal Box that the monarch doesn't head to her wardrobe and rifle through her dresses before she heads out - oh no. In actual fact, she has an entire floor of clothes and her dressers will sketch out options, before bringing them for the Queen to see in the flesh. Mind blown! Paul explained: "She has to have her outfits brought down to her, all her clothes are kept on the top floor. Her dresser will bring down in the morning two outfits, which are sketched with pieces of material clipped to them so that the Queen can remember whether it’s silk or cotton or wool."

He added: ‘The one the Queen picks is the one which is brought downstairs from up above so she doesn’t actually see her wardrobe with clothes in it.’

Accessories are a big part of the mother-of-four's wardrobe. Did you know that the monarch has an amazing collection of scarves? The 93-year-old is often seen in them at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and other outdoor occasions where she chooses to dress a little more casually. Our favourite one however, has to be the Burberry headscarf she rocked back in December when she was seen arriving at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk. The Queen looked totally stylish in the camel-toned outfit and the designer scarf was the perfect finishing touch.

