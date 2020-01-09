Victoria Beckham has found such a beautiful friendship with Eva Longoria – the actress is Harper's godmother, after all. And despite living thousands of miles apart in different countries, Eva proved that she is always thinking about the well-being of her friend. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, Victoria revealed the sweet gift that Eva bought her – and we think it's the perfect present for VB. The former Desperate Housewives actress gifted her pal with a beautiful gold and diamond evil eye bracelet, which is meant to protect Victoria from any wrong-doing. Captioning a close-up of her new piece of jewellery, Victoria wrote: "Kisses @evalongoria x. This evil eye for protection means so much, will wear it always x."

Eva and Victoria have been firm friends for years and can often be seen on each other's Instagram accounts. Victoria frequently dresses her actress pal for events and they rave about one another in interviews. Eva has previously described Victoria as "the most beautiful woman inside and out" and said she's the "funniest person alive" thanks to her dry sense of humour. Eva previously told the Daily Mail: "We're best friends and have shared lots of life lessons together. What we talk about is between us but we've been through stuff together. When we hang out, we just stay home and talk, eat and laugh."

Victoria's beautiful evil eye bracelet from Eva

In fact, the pair are so close Victoria even designed a custom gown for Eva's wedding to Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston in 2016. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine at the time, Eva opened up about choosing Victoria to create her dress. She explained: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love."

Eva is also Harper's godmother

She added: "Victoria was one of my witnesses, too – she signed the paper that says I was here – so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special." The pair became close friends when the Beckhams relocated to LA back in 2007.

