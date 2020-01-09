Victoria Beckham's crazy blue high heels are the talk of Instagram right now The former Spice Girls new shoes are not for the faint-hearted…

Victoria Beckham's new SS20 collection has finally dropped and there's so many fashion-forward gems! From beautiful blouses in bold colours to gold jewellery, there's something for everyone. One of our favourite items though, has to be her new 'Kristie' stilettos, which come in orange, navy and a bold sky blue. They cost £490 and are made in a textured knit fabric, with a signature heel collar that gives a razor-sharp silhouette. VB shared a snap of the orange pair on Instagram, and said: "My #VBPreSS20 Kristie knit pump - a spicy stiletto that lifts any look x Kisses VB." All sizes are currently available right now, so get in there quick.

Kristie Knit Pumps, £490, Victoria Beckham

In June, the 45-year-old went to Sergio Ramos's wedding and wore a stunning white top and skirt combo, which was embossed with a funky chain print - the same design the Duchess of Sussex wore the Commonwealth Service in March 2019.

VB wore pink heels in the summer to Sergio Ramos

But it was her shoes that got people talking; they were bright pink, sky-high and provided the ultimate stylish clash.VB shared a shot of the shoes on Instagram and advised her followers how to wear them, too. "So these are my favourite shoes at the moment, and as you can see - they are a little bit dirty! I wore them at a wedding at the weekend and I was dancing quite a lot, but they are still my favourite. They're super, super bright - the perfect summer shoe. The other thing I love about this shoe, is you can wear a simple outfit and just really just let the shoes do the talking."

Opening up about her coveted style, she added: "I don't like dressing in an over complicated way, so I feel you should keep it really simple, chic and stylish, and put a bright-coloured simple but great shaped shoe, which really does elevate and make an outfit look modern and cool."

