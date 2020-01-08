Victoria Beckham reveals her new white shirt is ideal for the office VB wants to revamp your workwear...

Victoria Beckham often showcases her newest designs on Instagram for her legions of followers to see, and on Wednesday, the former Spice Girl delighted her fans with a snap of her new white shirt, which we can't get enough of. The model in the snap wore a pencil skirt, high heels and the 'Broderie Anglaise Shirt', which costs £790. The romantic style design features lacework, cut out panels, voluminous sleeves and is designed in a straight fit. VB wrote: "Back to the office! Kick start the year with a wardrobe of graceful separates for work and beyond from my #VBPreSS20 collection. x VB." One fan wrote: Love the detailing in this shirt." Another added: "That shirt is just stunning! The cut and the tailoring is just so so quintessentially British styling at its best."

Victoria declared this shirt just want you need for the office

We have loved seeing what's new for VB's label in 2020. The 45-year-old donned a dogtooth skirt in the February issue of Harper's Bazaar and we admired the lovely fitted shape, defined waist detail and slightly asymmetric hem.

Broderie Anglaise Shirt In White, £790, Victoria Beckham

The £790 has proved popular with bloggers and is available to pre-order online now. Dogtooth - or Houndstooth as the print is sometimes called - is big news right now, so Victoria is ahead of the game as usual.

Speaking to the publication, the fashion mogul spoke about her self-confidence which has improved over the years.

Draped Midi Skirt In Houndstooth, £790, Victoria Beckham

She explained: "Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it's who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I'm all right. I work hard, I look OK, I’ve got four children that I’m incredibly proud of, a wonderful husband and I feel content."

