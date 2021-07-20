Sarah Jessica Parker's dress is pure Carrie Bradshaw and wait 'til you see her bag SJP gets 'carried' away…

In case you've been living under a rock for the past few months, you may have missed the fact that Sarah Jessica Parker is currently in New York with her co-stars Kristen Davies and Cynthia Nixon, filming the Sex and the City sequal - And Just Like That…

We have to be honest, we can't quite contain ourselves when we see pictures of the actresses filming in the Big Apple. The sight of SJP rocking a stunning pink dress on Monday is getting us super excited.

Taking the streets like a pro, the 56-year-old can be seen wearing a bubblegum pink shirt dress with a flirty hem. We all know that the star's character is renowned for her eclectic touches, so the black studded belt and signature skyscraper black heels gave the look a special edge.

A few days before, the blonde beauty was seen in a very Carrie-esque getup that even included a special item from the original series. SJP can be seen rocking a sequin shift dress, layered up with trench, and a shimmering purple Fendi 'Baguette'.

SJP donned a pink dress whilst filming And Just Like That...

Die-hard fans will remember the iconic scene when protagonist Carrie is mugged in series three. When the thief demands she hands over her 'bag', she corrects him: "It's a Baguette!" Legendary.

Carrie's iconic Fendi Baguette makes an appearance

What do we know so far about the new reboot so far? Well, Kim Cattral won't be reprising her role as Samantha Jones (sob), but viewers can look forward to seeing a few fan favourites, including Chris Noth, who will be back as Mr Big and John Corbett, who will return as Carrie's former flame, Aiden Shaw.

The new series, which does not have a release date yet, will consist of ten 30-minute episodes and will "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties."