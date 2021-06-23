The new Zara shoes that look just like Carrie Bradshaw's fave high heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah Jessica Parker's portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City will go down in history with fashion fans everyhwere, until the end of time.

The fictional fashionista's wardrobe is admired by millions, and the key to Carrie's signature style was her extravagant heels, and many high street stores still look to her for inspiration to this very day.

WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer

Carrie's most famous shoes have to be the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi - a beautiful blue satin buckle pump.These £795 courts are woven from the finest silk, in a vibrant cobalt blue, and are encrusted with a crystallised brooch.

She wore them on her wedding day to Mr Big. They were truly seen as her very own Cinderella shoes.

Shimmery mid-heel slingback shoes, £59.99, Zara

Fashion influencer Lorna Luxe recently shared a snapshot of her latest Zara find, and we think you'll agree - they have that SATC look down. For just £59.99, these Manolo-esque heels have the same statement brooch at the toe, the same electric blue base and of course, the striking pointed toe.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi satin courts, £795, Selfridges

Although they come in slingback form, we think you'll agree, they are dead ringers. They also come in pink if you fancy the set!

There's lots of heels like this on the high street, keep scrolling for more options.

Casis Silver Brooch Slingback Heel, £60, Dune London

You all know that Sex and the City is returning for a one-off series very soon, and quite frankly, we can't wait. Titled And Just Like That…, it stars three out of the four main characters of the original series, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, while Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall will not be appearing.

Buckle Decor Stiletto Court Heels, £23.45, Shein

However, fans can expect to see a number of fan favourites from the series, including Chris Noth, who will be back as Mr Big and John Corbett, who will return as Carrie's former flame, Aiden Shaw.

According to the official synopsis from HBO Max, the new series will pick up where Sex and the City 2 left off and "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Sarah also confirmed that the show will address the current coronavirus pandemic and its effect on both Carrie and New York City in an interview with Vanity Fair. Excited just doesn't cover it!

