Carrie’s name necklace is BACK for Just Like That return: 5 nameplate pendants to get the look

Carrie Bradshaw’s name necklace on Sex and The City was practically a character in its own right along with Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda, and with the SATC reboot Just Like That airing its second season soon (with John Corbett, aka Aidan and Kim Cattrall aka Sam joining SCREAM), there's still time to earn your fan rights by buying your own personalised name necklace. Sarah Jessica Parker would be proud.

We still adore Carrie's nameplate necklace

Sarah Jessica Parker amped up the nostalgia recently with an Insta post dedicated to her namesake necklace. See, even she's not over the affordable accessory!

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker still has love for her Carrie necklace - as do we!

Marking the show's incredible 25 years, she captioned her post: "It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ."

Carrie’s necklace was a simple gold plated pendant, rumoured to have cost around $100, which she expertly paired with luxe jewels and designer clothing, but we’ve found some even more affordable versions of the iconic pendant.

Carrie wearing a NY state necklace in the first season of And Just Like That

Even though Carrie seemed to have swapped her nameplate necklace for a New York state necklace in Just Like That season 1, we're still obsessed with the original SATC must-have - and we've found some incredible lookalikes on the high street for your own Carrie moment.

Shop the best nameplate necklaces

Etsy Nameplace Gold Necklace This 18k yellow gold necklace is as close as it gets to Carrie’s, and can be personalised with any name; you can also choose the length of the chain and your metal - as well as gold, there is sterling silver, rose gold and white gold available.

From £28.20 at Etsy

LoveSilver Nameplace Gold Necklace Looking for a little sparkle? We love the subtle diamante on this nameplate necklace, and definitely one to splash out on.

£100 at LoveSilver.com

Etsy 14k Nameplace Gold Necklace How cute is this teeny version for a subtle SATC statement? You can choose from gold, white gold, rose gold or silver. From £18.16 at Etsy

Anna Lou of London Nameplace Necklace For a truly personalised necklace, these Anna Lou of London pendants are individually handmade and personalised. Comes on a cable chain, measuring 7-10mm. £75 at NotOnTheHighStreet

Abbott Lyon Nameplace Necklace If you're looking for something a little different, this Abbott Lyon one is a particular favourite. The styling is handwritten, and you can choose a charm to add with your name plus there's four chain-styles to choose from, including curb and sphere link. £75 at Abbott Lyon

NOW SHOP

H&M's new bag looks just like Carrie's Fendi

How to recreate SJP's apartment in Sex and the City

Best baguette bags we're loving



HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.