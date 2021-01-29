Carrie’s name necklace is BACK for Just Like That return: 5 nameplate pendants to get the look

Carrie Bradshaw’s name necklace on Sex and The City was practically a character in its own right along with Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda, and with the SATC reboot Just Like That airing its second season soon (with John Corbett, aka Aidan and Kim Cattrall aka Sam joining SCREAM), there's still time to earn your fan rights by buying your own personalised name necklace. Sarah Jessica Parker would be proud.
Sarah Jessica Parker amped up the nostalgia recently with an Insta post dedicated to her namesake necklace. See, even she's not over the affordable accessory!
Marking the show's incredible 25 years, she captioned her post: "It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ."
Carrie’s necklace was a simple gold plated pendant, rumoured to have cost around $100, which she expertly paired with luxe jewels and designer clothing, but we’ve found some even more affordable versions of the iconic pendant.
Even though Carrie seemed to have swapped her nameplate necklace for a New York state necklace in Just Like That season 1, we're still obsessed with the original SATC must-have - and we've found some incredible lookalikes on the high street for your own Carrie moment.
Shop the best nameplate necklaces
