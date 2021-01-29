Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carrie's name necklace is BACK for SATC return: 5 best personalised name necklaces to get the look
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Carrie’s name necklace is BACK for Just Like That return: 5 nameplate pendants to get the look

Loved Carrie’s name necklace in SATC? We’ve found a similar style for less than £20

Carrie Necklace
Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor

Carrie Bradshaw’s name necklace on Sex and The City was practically a character in its own right along with Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda, and with the SATC reboot Just Like That airing its second season soon (with John Corbett, aka Aidan and Kim Cattrall aka Sam joining SCREAM), there's still time to earn your fan rights by buying your own personalised name necklace. Sarah Jessica Parker would be proud. 

carrie satc
We still adore Carrie's nameplate necklace

 Sarah Jessica Parker amped up the nostalgia recently with an Insta post dedicated to her namesake necklace. See, even she's not over the affordable accessory!

Carrie necklace on SJP post© Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker still has love for her Carrie necklace - as do we!

Marking the show's incredible 25 years, she captioned her post: "It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ."

Carrie’s necklace was a simple gold plated pendant, rumoured to have cost around $100, which she expertly paired with luxe jewels and designer clothing, but we’ve found some even more affordable versions of the iconic pendant. 

NY necklace carrie
Carrie wearing a NY state necklace in the first season of And Just Like That

Even though Carrie seemed to have swapped her nameplate necklace for a New York state necklace in Just Like That season 1, we're still obsessed with the original SATC must-have - and we've found some incredible lookalikes on the high street for your own Carrie moment.

Shop the best nameplate necklaces

  • Etsy Carrie nameplate necklace

    Etsy Nameplace Gold Necklace

    This 18k yellow gold necklace is as close as it gets to Carrie’s, and can be personalised with any name; you can also choose the length of the chain and your metal - as well as gold, there is sterling silver, rose gold and white gold available.

  • LoveSilver nameplace necklace

    LoveSilver Nameplace Gold Necklace

    Looking for a little sparkle? We love the subtle diamante on this nameplate necklace, and definitely one to splash out on.

  • Etsy Carrie necklace

    Etsy 14k Nameplace Gold Necklace

    How cute is this teeny version for a subtle SATC statement?

    You can choose from gold, white gold, rose gold or silver.

  • Anna Lou of London Carrie name necklace

    Anna Lou of London Nameplace Necklace

    For a truly personalised necklace, these Anna Lou of London pendants are individually handmade and personalised. 

    Comes on a cable chain, measuring 7-10mm.

  • Abbott Lyon Name Necklace

    Abbott Lyon Nameplace Necklace

    If you're looking for something a little different, this Abbott Lyon one is a particular favourite.  

    The styling is handwritten, and you can choose a charm to add with your name plus there's four chain-styles to choose from, including curb and sphere link.

NOW SHOP

H&M's new bag looks just like Carrie's Fendi

How to recreate SJP's apartment in Sex and the City

Best baguette bags we're loving

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

