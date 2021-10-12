10 beautiful sustainable and eco-friendly presents you'll actually want to gift this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to sustainability over the festive season, even small changes can help make a positive impact on the environment.

Whether that's choosing to wrap your gifts in recyclable paper, shopping from small businesses, or thinking mindfully about what you're gifting this year, only good can come from your promise to limit waste and shop sustainably.

For the earth-conscious consumer in your life, we’ve compiled a selection of eco-friendly Christmas gifts from brands big and small that are doing their bit to protect the planet.

From simple stocking fillers to unique gifts for an eco-minded shopper, you'll love our edit of sustainable gifts hand-picked from brands that have pledged their promise to the planet.

Sustainable homeware gift ideas for Christmas 2021

Reusable drinks bottle

Chilly's Bottle, £20, John Lewis

Plastic is one of the main polluters when it comes to the ocean, with water bottles and takeaway coffee cups being key culprits. Why not try a refillable bottle? Not only do they help limit plastic waste in our oceans, but they come in lots of super stylish designs.

Reusable lunchbox

Huski Lunch Box, £14.99, Lakeland

Try using a reusable lunchbox instead of a plastic take-out container. These non-toxic, BPA and silicone-free ones from Huski are eco-friendly and made using biodegradable rice husk.

Recycled wine glasses

Recycled Wine Glasses, £19.95, Traidcraft

These handcrafted recycled wine glasses have been mouth-blown into a mould by expert glass workers in Cochabamba, Bolivia. They’re made from 100% recycled waste glass, washed and processed in the most eco-friendly conditions. Each glass holds a delicious 200ml, and is fully dishwasher safe. Now, that's worth raising a glass to!

Beeswax food wraps

Beeswax Food Wraps, £6.99, Amazon

These beeswax food wraps are the perfect eco-friendly alternative to cling film or saran wrap. Not only do they eradicate single-use plastic, but they also help to preserve food naturally, without the nasty condensation plastic wrap accumulates when warmer leftovers are placed in a cool fridge.

Sustainable beauty product gift ideas for Christmas 2021

Function of Beauty customisable hair care

Personalised Hair Care, Prices from £25, Function of Beauty

If you didn't already know the name of the effortlessly aesthetic shampoo and conditioner bottles that flood your Instagram timeline with colour, it's Function of Beauty.

This game-changing brand offer fully customisable hair care products determined by a hair quiz that allows you to select everything from your hair goals, to your desired scent and colour. With perfectly paired formulas, every product is made to order, so waste is as minimal as it gets. All bottles are made from 100% recyclable plastic and packaging are sourced from environmentally responsible paper suppliers. Not to mention the 73k five-star reviews, we're convinced this cult haircare brand would look cute af under your tree.

Refillable shampoo and conditioner

Refillable Shampoo & Conditioner, £25, indie

Using all-natural ingredients, fully recyclable packaging and promising to be the UK's first carbon-neutral haircare brand, small-batch label indie thrive on believing less, is more. Their refillable stainless steel shampoo and conditioner products are packed full of natural oils that will moisturise and nourish hair from the inside out, meaning you'll need far less product to keep your hair healthy long-term.

Sustainable alcoholic gift ideas for Christmas 2021

Caorunn Gin

Carounn Gin, £28, Tesco

Carefully handcrafted in the Scottish Highlands, Caorunn expertly infuses five locally foraged gin botanicals. Artisanal and small-batch, this fragrant gin is distilled in "one of Scotland's greenest distilleries" and is widely available from Tesco.

Sustainable jewellery gift ideas for Christmas 2021

Astrid & Miyu

Crystal Rose Gold Huggies, £55, Astrid & Miyu

There's something so special about gifting and receiving new jewellery, which is why sustainable brand Astrid & Miyu makes the perfect gift for an eco-minded friend. Conscious about recyclable packaging and using sustainably sourced materials, they even have a loyalty points system to encourage eco-friendly rewards for those who bring back their old jewellery or unused jewellery boxes.

Monica Vinader

Alta Capture Bracelet, £295 / $450, Monica Vinader

Loved by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Kardashians, delicate jewellery and statement pieces from Monica Vinader are top of our wishlist. Only using 100% recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, the royal-approved brand is a gamechanger in the jewellery industry. Paired with their five-year replacement warranty and lifetime repair service, jewellery from this brand promises to be a gift you'll want to wear forever.

Etsy

Twisted Gold Hoops Earrings, £18.40, Etsy

The home of artisan brands and small businesses, Etsy is the perfect place to source a sustainable gift this Christmas.

