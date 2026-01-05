The best luxury gifts to spoil them this Christmas

The best luxury gifts aren't just expensive, they'll feel personal, considered, and truly special. This guide brings together a curated selection of luxury pieces that combine style, quality, and a sense of occasion. From diamond jewellery that catches the light just right to rare fragrances, beautifully engineered audio, and elegant wine accessories, each item is designed to elevate everyday rituals into moments of joy. Consider these gifts not simply as objects, but as invitations to slow down, indulge the senses, and savour the festive magic long beyond the holiday season.

How we chose

I've been creating editorial gift guides for the last five years and working in luxury since 2024, giving me a front row seat to the most exciting new launches. These selections are suitable for a range of recipients, from those who live for fashion to the tech-obsessed, and most importantly, for that hard-to-buy-for loved one with exceptional taste and who seems to have it all.

Luxury gifts to treat them to this Christmas

Panthère de Cartier White Gold Diamond Watch

£80,500 at Net-a-Porter Truly timeless, the Panthère de Cartier is an exercise in pure glamour. Crafted in rhodium-plated 18-carat white gold, this dazzling iteration is lavishly set with diamonds, from its light-catching bezel to its gleaming details, designed to shimmer with every movement of the wrist. First introduced in the 80s, the Panthère is a signature icon of the House of Cartier, and has been seen on style icons from Princess Diana to Rihanna. La Collection Privée Christian Dior Fragrances Case £4,600 at Dior More than a case, this limited-edition Christian Dior fragrances trunk is a couture objet d’art. Fully embroidered with Dior’s iconic cannage and Oblique motifs and finished with a leather handle, it's designed to house three 100ml eau de parfum bottles chosen to create a personalised olfactory wardrobe. A celebration of the brand's trunk-making savoir-faire, it turns fragrance selection into something considered and personal.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 Headphones £629 at Bowers & Wilkins Bowers & Wilkins’ latest PX8 S2 headphones elevate listening into an art. Ergonomically tuned for incredibly comfortable long wear, the luxe materials meet adaptive noise cancellation, for sound that feels both intimate and expansive. More than just headphones, they’re designed for immersive listening, all finished in a chic warm stone colourway.

Krug Brut Rosé Champagne in Gift Box £395 at Fortnum & Mason When Champagne is the obvious choice, consider Krug Rosé. It balances bold structure with fresh, bright notes of red fruit and spice, backed by the signature depth and minerality the brand is known for. Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843 and based in Reims, the main city in France's Champagne region, it's one of the famous Champagne houses that formed part of the Grandes marques. A standout pick if they deserve something truly special. Vertu Agent Q Alligator Collector’s Edition £7,420 at Vertu Vertu's Agent Q smartphone is the height of luxury both inside and out. Encased in genuine alligator leather in the brand's signature falcon-wing design, it anticipates needs through its proactive AI agent 'Ruby Talk' while safeguarding digital sovereignty with the highest multi-layered encryption for enhanced privacy. With performance calibrated for the global elite, if you're shopping for someone who always wants the latest device, this goes above and beyond.

Lauren Pave Diamond Leaf Drop Earrings £2,750 at Kiki McDonough There aren't many who wouldn't love to unwrap a pair of diamond earrings, and this pavé-set leaf design by Kiki McDonough strikes the perfect balance between delicate and presence. Crafted in 18ct yellow gold and set with sparkling finely cut diamonds, they're elegant and timeless - the kind of piece she’ll reach for just as readily with daytime tailoring as evening silk.