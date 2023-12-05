Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best Secret Santa gift ideas 2023: Cheap, funny & more

The best Secret Santa gift ideas for every budget this Christmas

Get them a Secret Santa gift they'll actually want to keep

Secret Santa gift edit
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Like Mariah Carey, family arguments and the Coca-Cola advert, Secret Santa is inescapable at Christmas, and you'll probably be taking part in one this year. While it can make gift-giving more fun (and practical), it also means you could be stuck buying a present for someone you barely know, or you might draw out that one person who's impossible to buy for.

Struggling to choose a Secret Santa gift? We've pulled together some options anyone is sure to love. Whether you've agreed to a budget of £5 or £50 and everything in between, we've found all of the best gifts available to shop now.

The best Secret Santa gifts at a glance

How we chose the best Secret Santa gifts

  • Crowd-pleasers: Everyone from families to groups of friends to work colleagues take part in Secret Santa, so we've curated an edit with gifts that will work for a whole range of recipients.
  • Price: There's no universal Secret Santa budget so we have gifts for as little as £4.99 to options priced at just under £50.
  • Reviews: Secret Santa doesn't have to mean receiving something they immediately want to regift. Everything in this edit either has top verified customer reviews or has been used and love by one of our Shopping Team.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £10

    Colouring book

    Things I Want To Say At Work But Can't: Adult Colouring Book

    The perfect funny gift for your stressed-out colleague, this adult colouring book is filled with relatable quotes to let laughter be their stress relief. You never know, they might actually use it.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £10

    Wine themometer

    Wine Bottle Thermometer

    If you know they enjoy a glass of red (or white or rosé!), this clever thermometer fits around the body of the bottle, quickly displaying its current temperature, as well as the ideal serving temperature for most wines. We want one.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £10

    palm reading cards

    Gift Republic Palm Reading Cards

    Budding fortune teller or not, these cards are sure to liven up any Christmas drinks or office party. Inside they'll find 100 cards which give details on how to read anyone's palm.

  • Secret Santa Gifts Under £10

    Good Bagel seasoning

    The Good Bagel Seasoning

    If they've never experienced The Good Bagel seasoning, this is the best foodie gift you'll find for under a tenner. Added to salads, sushi and anything on toast - it's a total game-changer.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £10

    Drinking games book

    The Little Book of Drinking Games

    They'll never get bored this Christmas with The Little Book of Drinking Games. Including all of the usual favourites and some lesser known, whether they're in the office or at home, it's the best way to get the party started.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £10

    grind coffee pods

    Tin of Grind Coffee

    Grind's pod-filled pink tin is the gift that keeps on giving for coffee lovers. Once they run out of coffee pods (which are compostable and sustainably sourced) they can continue to purchase a subscription and receive letterbox refills.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £30

    Secret Santa Charlotte Tilbury

    Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream Bauble

    It's potentially one of the boujiest baubles we've ever seen, and you'll make any skincare lover's day with this Magic Cream filled decoration from Charlotte Tilbury. Suitable for all skin types and loved by celebs, you can't go wrong.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £30

    Papier diary

    Papier 2024 Diary

    Whether you're shopping for a colleague or friend you don't know that well, we're confident anyone would appreciate a diary to set them up for next year. This one from Papier comes with yearly, weekly and daily views as well as space for goals, to-do lists, priorities & new habits. Choose from ten colours and personalise it with their name.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £30

    Burga phone case

    Burga Magic Night Phone Case

    Everyone needs a phone case and Burga does the best - even Taylor Swift has one. We love the celestial Magic Night design, but you could go chic with matte black or even personalise it with their initials.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £30

    This Works pillow spray

    ThisWorks Pillow Spray

    The perfect gift for a tired friend or busy colleague, This Works Pillow Spray is iconic and for good reason. It's a natural sleep aid which blends lavender, vetivert and camomile.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £50

    Pomello

    Pomello Aperitif

    Gifting someone a bottle is an easy win, but what's something everyone would want in their bar cart? Pomello is a luxurious apertif that can be added to everything from prosecco to tequila for a delicious tipple. We can confirm it improves every beverage.

  • Secret Santa gifts under £50

    Fondue set

    MasterClass Cast Iron Fondue Set

    We can't think of many people who wouldn't appreciate their own fondue set. It's ideal for serving chocolate or cheese for Christmas and beyond. This one is made from cast iron and is less than £35 - a bargain if you ask us. Pass the Camembert?

  • Secret Santa gifts under £50

    The White Company socks

    The White Company Cashmere Socks

    The classic choice - a pair of socks. White Company's super soft cashmere bed socks are bestsellers - and who wouldn't want to snuggle up on Christmas Eve in these?

  • Secret Santa gifts under £50

    Antler Clifton vanity

    Antler Clifton Vanity Case

    If you know they're a keen traveller, get them excited for any upcoming trips with the Antler Vanity Case. The luggage brand has downsized the bestselling Clifton suitcase to a mini and it's just the right size for all of their beauty/grooming products or other essentials.

