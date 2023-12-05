The best Secret Santa gift ideas for every budget this Christmas

Like Mariah Carey, family arguments and the Coca-Cola advert, Secret Santa is inescapable at Christmas, and you'll probably be taking part in one this year. While it can make gift-giving more fun (and practical), it also means you could be stuck buying a present for someone you barely know, or you might draw out that one person who's impossible to buy for.

Struggling to choose a Secret Santa gift? We've pulled together some options anyone is sure to love. Whether you've agreed to a budget of £5 or £50 and everything in between, we've found all of the best gifts available to shop now.

How we chose the best Secret Santa gifts

Everyone from families to groups of friends to work colleagues take part in Secret Santa, so we've curated an edit with gifts that will work for a whole range of recipients. Price: There's no universal Secret Santa budget so we have gifts for as little as £4.99 to options priced at just under £50.

There's no universal Secret Santa budget so we have gifts for as little as £4.99 to options priced at just under £50. Reviews: Secret Santa doesn't have to mean receiving something they immediately want to regift. Everything in this edit either has top verified customer reviews or has been used and love by one of our Shopping Team.