The best Secret Santa gift ideas for every budget this Christmas

Like Mariah Carey, family arguments and the Coca-Cola advert, Secret Santa is inescapable at Christmas, and you'll probably be taking part in one this year. While it can make gift-giving more fun (and practical), it also means you could be stuck buying a present for someone you barely know, or you might draw out that one person who's impossible to buy for.
Struggling to choose a Secret Santa gift? We've pulled together some options anyone is sure to love. Whether you've agreed to a budget of £5 or £50 and everything in between, we've found all of the best gifts available to shop now.
How we chose the best Secret Santa gifts
- Crowd-pleasers: Everyone from families to groups of friends to work colleagues take part in Secret Santa, so we've curated an edit with gifts that will work for a whole range of recipients.
- Price: There's no universal Secret Santa budget so we have gifts for as little as £4.99 to options priced at just under £50.
- Reviews: Secret Santa doesn't have to mean receiving something they immediately want to regift. Everything in this edit either has top verified customer reviews or has been used and love by one of our Shopping Team.
Things I Want To Say At Work But Can't: Adult Colouring Book
The perfect funny gift for your stressed-out colleague, this adult colouring book is filled with relatable quotes to let laughter be their stress relief. You never know, they might actually use it.
Wine Bottle Thermometer
If you know they enjoy a glass of red (or white or rosé!), this clever thermometer fits around the body of the bottle, quickly displaying its current temperature, as well as the ideal serving temperature for most wines. We want one.
Gift Republic Palm Reading Cards
Budding fortune teller or not, these cards are sure to liven up any Christmas drinks or office party. Inside they'll find 100 cards which give details on how to read anyone's palm.
The Good Bagel Seasoning
If they've never experienced The Good Bagel seasoning, this is the best foodie gift you'll find for under a tenner. Added to salads, sushi and anything on toast - it's a total game-changer.
The Little Book of Drinking Games
They'll never get bored this Christmas with The Little Book of Drinking Games. Including all of the usual favourites and some lesser known, whether they're in the office or at home, it's the best way to get the party started.
Tin of Grind Coffee
Grind's pod-filled pink tin is the gift that keeps on giving for coffee lovers. Once they run out of coffee pods (which are compostable and sustainably sourced) they can continue to purchase a subscription and receive letterbox refills.
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream Bauble
It's potentially one of the boujiest baubles we've ever seen, and you'll make any skincare lover's day with this Magic Cream filled decoration from Charlotte Tilbury. Suitable for all skin types and loved by celebs, you can't go wrong.
Papier 2024 Diary
Whether you're shopping for a colleague or friend you don't know that well, we're confident anyone would appreciate a diary to set them up for next year. This one from Papier comes with yearly, weekly and daily views as well as space for goals, to-do lists, priorities & new habits. Choose from ten colours and personalise it with their name.
Burga Magic Night Phone Case
Everyone needs a phone case and Burga does the best - even Taylor Swift has one. We love the celestial Magic Night design, but you could go chic with matte black or even personalise it with their initials.
ThisWorks Pillow Spray
The perfect gift for a tired friend or busy colleague, This Works Pillow Spray is iconic and for good reason. It's a natural sleep aid which blends lavender, vetivert and camomile.
Pomello Aperitif
Gifting someone a bottle is an easy win, but what's something everyone would want in their bar cart? Pomello is a luxurious apertif that can be added to everything from prosecco to tequila for a delicious tipple. We can confirm it improves every beverage.
MasterClass Cast Iron Fondue Set
We can't think of many people who wouldn't appreciate their own fondue set. It's ideal for serving chocolate or cheese for Christmas and beyond. This one is made from cast iron and is less than £35 - a bargain if you ask us. Pass the Camembert?
The White Company Cashmere Socks
The classic choice - a pair of socks. White Company's super soft cashmere bed socks are bestsellers - and who wouldn't want to snuggle up on Christmas Eve in these?
Antler Clifton Vanity Case
If you know they're a keen traveller, get them excited for any upcoming trips with the Antler Vanity Case. The luggage brand has downsized the bestselling Clifton suitcase to a mini and it's just the right size for all of their beauty/grooming products or other essentials.