We searched through Boots' top 100 Christmas gifts – these are the 8 you don't want to miss

Christmas shopping season is almost here, and Boots is ready and waiting with its 100 top Christmas gifts edit that's too good to miss.

To save you from endless scrolling, we've searched through Boots' Christmas gifts to pick out the top items that you'll want to add to your wishlist, and there's something for everyone.

From beauty gift sets to electric shavers, skincare treats and more, scroll on to get ahead on your shopping before the Christmas rush…

How we chose the Boots Christmas gifts

Variety: Whether you're shopping for your mum, dad, friend or for yourself, we've selected a range of gifts, so there's something that everyone will love.

The products in the list range in price from affordable to luxury to accommodate every budget. Trusted brands: We've only selected products from brands that are known and loved by the HELLO! team, so they should be of the highest quality.

Sanctuary Spa Lily & Rose Body Duo Gift Set Does anything say a Christmas gift more than a bath set? Sanctuary Spa's Body Duo Gift Set comes with a deluxe body wash and a body lotion in the brand's signature Lily & Rose scent, beautifully packaged in a pink gift box. It's the perfect fail-safe gift for a family member or colleague that they're guaranteed to love. £10 AT BOOTS

Champneys Scents of Wellness Candles Providing a warming glow for your home, each Champneys' Scents of Wellness candle set has a different iconic scent to help you relax and unwind. Formulated with inner peace in mind, the Calm, Slumber and Awaken candles will make the perfect stocking filler or treat for your next pamper night in. £15 AT BOOTS

Emporio Armani He Eau de Toilette Shopping for the man who has everything? Emporio Armani's iconic fragrance is sure to impress. A masculine, woody scent, it contains notes of Japanese Yuzu Accord, White Musk, Cardamom and Accord Vetiver, packaged in a timeless 50ml bottle.

£55 AT BOOTS

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum is a cult favourite, and the luxurious beauty buy will definitely make someone's Christmas. The serum works to target dryness, lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing by promoting the skin's natural renewal cycle - and it's designed to provide 72-hour moisture with its oil-free water-gel texture.

£89 AT BOOTS

Shark Flexstyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer with Storage Case The Shark Flexstyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer is the gift that keeps on giving, providing five ways to style your hair with just a twist of the tool. The air styler rotates to transition from a hair dryer to a styler that can curl, straighten, volumise, smooth and define – with three heat and airflow settings for ultimate control. £299.99 AT BOOTS

Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Shaver Another great gift for men is the Braun Series 3 3040s Wet and Dry electric shaver. Featuring a MicroComb that guides more hair into the cutting parts for faster shaving, the shaver has a triple-action cutting system that adapts to facial contours. As well as giving a close shave with minimal skin irritation, the battery lasts for one whole week of shaving.

£59.99 AT BOOTS

Dreamland Intelliheat Faux Fur Warming Throw Looking for a Christmas gift that can be used for years to come? Dreamland's faux fur electric throw is the one. It features a five-layer heating sensor wire to detect temperature, which automatically regulates the warmth safely, along with six temperature settings, a detachable control and an automatic shut-off. Made from super soft faux fur, the cosy blanket will definitely make those cold winter nights easier.

£99.99 AT BOOTS

Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Makeup lovers will adore Huda Beautys' Nude Obsessions eyeshadow palette. Created to suit all skin tones and eye colours, the palette contains blendable eyeshadows in deep browns, unique terracotta shades, metallic shimmers and more to create perfectly pigmented day-to-night makeup looks. £29 AT BOOTS

