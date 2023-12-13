9 best stocking filler ideas for women: small gifts for her to get extra smiles this Christmas

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 best stocking filler ideas for her this Christmas

Santa’s coming soon – have you got your stocking fillers sorted for the gals in the family?

Katherine Robinson
Exchanging gifts on December 25 is one of the highlights of Christmas morning – and don’t forget you can get some extra smiles if you add a Christmas stocking into the mix!

In our family, we only started doing them after we had kids, but you know what? I realised how much we'd been missing out. They're not just for children, there’s no reason why adults can’t join in on the fun. If you’re looking for Christmas stocking fillers for your mum, sister or niece then we’ve got a great little list together for you. It’s also a good one to send to your other half as a bit of an, ahem, friendly reminder before Santa makes his visit.

Read on for our edit of stocking fillers for her – there’s a mix of funny, festive, luxury and budget gifts to suit all personality types and tastes – and they’re all small enough to fit in a stocking!

Best stocking filler ideas for women at a glance

Great stocking filler under £10 - Accessorise Initial Sparkle Pendant Necklace, £7

The spicy stocking filler - Ann Summers Kissable Massage Oil Set, £15

To add a touch of sparkle - Boden Jewelled Hair Slides, £35

For the bookworms - Hurleyburley Leather Initialed Heart Book Mark, £12

For the cat owners - How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You book, £8.49

Hair treats for a luscious mane - Lily England Detangle Hair Brush & Wide Tooth Comb sparkle set, £9.99

The must-have lip duo - Laura Mercier Cosmic Pairing Lip Glace Duo, £30.60

How we chose the best stocking fillers for her

  • Price: Stocking fillers shouldn't break the bank - we chose mostly inexpensive gifts becuase it's the thought that counts really. There are a few on the list that area bit more luxury, just in case there are those who want to splash out
  • Reviews: In all our features we include products we've tried and tested. In the case that wasn't possible, we only selected items that received a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers.
  • Size: You can be assured that all the items in this guide will fit in a standard-size stocking!

  • Accessorise Initial Sparkle Pendant Necklace

    Accessorise Initial Sparkle Pendant Necklace

    Great stocking filler under £10

    Editor's Note: "An Initial necklace is a brilliant little stocking filler idea because it has the personal touch which just feels more thoughtful. You can definitely file this cute pendant from Accessorize under 'feels more expensive than it is'.

  • Ann Summers Kissable Massage Oil Set

    Ann Summers Kissable massage oil

    The spicy stocking filler

    Editor's note: "Here’s one to turn the heat up on a cold Christmas morning! This massage oil set from Ann Summers contains three mini bottles of kissable oils in a delicios strawberry, salted caramel and chocolate flavour. Oh, and they’re vegan-friendly too, which is a nice touch."

  • Boden Jewelled Hair Slides

    Boden Jewelled Hair Slides

    To add a touch of sparkle

    Editor’s note: “Hair slides are an accessory you can nevr have enough of, and these are beautiful. Set with a rainbow of colourful jewels in gold-tone metal, they instantly elevate any outfit. Boden is a brand that the HELLO! Shopping team know and love, and these would be most welcome in our Christmas stockings on Dec 25.”

  • Hurleyburley Leather Initialed Heart Book Mark

    Leather Initialed Heart Book Mark

    For the bookworms

    Editor's Note: "Is she an avid book reader? And I'm talking smell them, feel them, real books not the Kindle kind here. If so, this personalised initial leather heart bookmark is the perfect budget stocking filler. It's made from Italian leather and is top quality."

  • How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You book

    How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You book

    For the cat owners

    Editor's Note: "Is she a cat owner? Then this stocking-sized New York Times Number 1 bestseller is the only book she needs this Christmas. It’s packed with illustrations, facts and a poster that will help her figure out once and for all what her cat is really up to."

  • Lily England Detangle Hair Brush & Wide Tooth Comb sparkle set

    Lily England Detangle Hair Brush & Wide Tooth Comb sparkle set

    Hair treats for a luscious mane

    Editor's Note: "Lily England's vegan-friendly products really are brilliant. this brush set is incredible for smoothly brushing out wet hair without doing damage - and the sparkly-ness is off the scale. it comes in a cute 'lil box too which is nice to pop into a stocking."

  • Laura Mercier Cosmic Pairing Lip Glace Duo (Worth £50.00)

    Laura Mercier Cosmic Pairing Lip Glace Duo (Worth £50.00)

    The must-have lip duo

    Editor's note: "The great thing about this Laura Mercier set is it contains two shades which suit all skin tones - Macaroon and Babydoll - and they have a little bit of sparkle which is great to give your makeup look a little oomph. This high-shine, perfectly pigmented lip balm gloss offers 24 hours of plush moisture and helps improve overall lip hydration rather than drying them out like some glosses can do."

  • The Little Book of Manifestation

    The Little Book of Manifestation

    To help them maifest their dreams in 2024

    Editor's Note: "Everyone should give manifesting a try - the universe is absolutely ready to give you what you want if you know what to do - or so they say! This beautifully illustrated book is a great beginners guide, and will guide her throughwhat manifesting is, its history, and everything she needs to know to get started, including - making your own vision board, writing positive affirmations, seeing signs from the universe and understanding manifestation blocks."

  • Booja Booja Fine de Champagne Chocolate Truffles

    Booja Booja Fine de Champagne Chocolate Truffles

    For her sweet tooth

    Editor’s note: "Everyone likes a sweet treat, but these award-winning champagne-flavoured truffles are a bit special. They’re certified by the Vegan Society and made from organic ingredients in Norfolk. They have thousands of five star reviews and once you taste them, you will totally understand why. The packaging is also gorge!”

