9 best stocking filler ideas for women: small gifts for her to get extra smiles this Christmas

Exchanging gifts on December 25 is one of the highlights of Christmas morning – and don’t forget you can get some extra smiles if you add a Christmas stocking into the mix!
In our family, we only started doing them after we had kids, but you know what? I realised how much we'd been missing out. They're not just for children, there’s no reason why adults can’t join in on the fun. If you’re looking for Christmas stocking fillers for your mum, sister or niece then we’ve got a great little list together for you. It’s also a good one to send to your other half as a bit of an, ahem, friendly reminder before Santa makes his visit.
Read on for our edit of stocking fillers for her – there’s a mix of funny, festive, luxury and budget gifts to suit all personality types and tastes – and they’re all small enough to fit in a stocking!
How we chose the best stocking fillers for her
- Price: Stocking fillers shouldn't break the bank - we chose mostly inexpensive gifts becuase it's the thought that counts really. There are a few on the list that area bit more luxury, just in case there are those who want to splash out
- Reviews: In all our features we include products we've tried and tested. In the case that wasn't possible, we only selected items that received a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers.
- Size: You can be assured that all the items in this guide will fit in a standard-size stocking!
Great stocking filler under £10
Editor's Note: "An Initial necklace is a brilliant little stocking filler idea because it has the personal touch which just feels more thoughtful. You can definitely file this cute pendant from Accessorize under 'feels more expensive than it is'.
The spicy stocking filler
Editor's note: "Here’s one to turn the heat up on a cold Christmas morning! This massage oil set from Ann Summers contains three mini bottles of kissable oils in a delicios strawberry, salted caramel and chocolate flavour. Oh, and they’re vegan-friendly too, which is a nice touch."
To add a touch of sparkle
Editor’s note: “Hair slides are an accessory you can nevr have enough of, and these are beautiful. Set with a rainbow of colourful jewels in gold-tone metal, they instantly elevate any outfit. Boden is a brand that the HELLO! Shopping team know and love, and these would be most welcome in our Christmas stockings on Dec 25.”
For the bookworms
Editor's Note: "Is she an avid book reader? And I'm talking smell them, feel them, real books not the Kindle kind here. If so, this personalised initial leather heart bookmark is the perfect budget stocking filler. It's made from Italian leather and is top quality."
For the cat owners
Editor's Note: "Is she a cat owner? Then this stocking-sized New York Times Number 1 bestseller is the only book she needs this Christmas. It’s packed with illustrations, facts and a poster that will help her figure out once and for all what her cat is really up to."
Hair treats for a luscious mane
Editor's Note: "Lily England's vegan-friendly products really are brilliant. this brush set is incredible for smoothly brushing out wet hair without doing damage - and the sparkly-ness is off the scale. it comes in a cute 'lil box too which is nice to pop into a stocking."
The must-have lip duo
Editor's note: "The great thing about this Laura Mercier set is it contains two shades which suit all skin tones - Macaroon and Babydoll - and they have a little bit of sparkle which is great to give your makeup look a little oomph. This high-shine, perfectly pigmented lip balm gloss offers 24 hours of plush moisture and helps improve overall lip hydration rather than drying them out like some glosses can do."
To help them maifest their dreams in 2024
Editor's Note: "Everyone should give manifesting a try - the universe is absolutely ready to give you what you want if you know what to do - or so they say! This beautifully illustrated book is a great beginners guide, and will guide her throughwhat manifesting is, its history, and everything she needs to know to get started, including - making your own vision board, writing positive affirmations, seeing signs from the universe and understanding manifestation blocks."
For her sweet tooth
Editor’s note: "Everyone likes a sweet treat, but these award-winning champagne-flavoured truffles are a bit special. They’re certified by the Vegan Society and made from organic ingredients in Norfolk. They have thousands of five star reviews and once you taste them, you will totally understand why. The packaging is also gorge!”