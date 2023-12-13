9 best stocking filler ideas for women: small gifts for her to get extra smiles this Christmas

Exchanging gifts on December 25 is one of the highlights of Christmas morning – and don’t forget you can get some extra smiles if you add a Christmas stocking into the mix!

In our family, we only started doing them after we had kids, but you know what? I realised how much we'd been missing out. They're not just for children, there’s no reason why adults can’t join in on the fun. If you’re looking for Christmas stocking fillers for your mum, sister or niece then we’ve got a great little list together for you. It’s also a good one to send to your other half as a bit of an, ahem, friendly reminder before Santa makes his visit.

Read on for our edit of stocking fillers for her – there’s a mix of funny, festive, luxury and budget gifts to suit all personality types and tastes – and they’re all small enough to fit in a stocking!

How we chose the best stocking fillers for her