29 Christmas Day outfit ideas to really wow this year

What to wear on Christmas day 2022. From glam sequin suits to satin skirts, smart trousers and short sparkly mini dresses, we've searched the high-street for the best options.
Everyone is different when it comes to how they dress on Christmas Day. Some people get super dressed up, some people go for chic but comfy outfits, and some wear PJs all day long.
I'm probably somewhere in between option 1 and 2, and don't get me wrong, the (new) PJs will make an appearance earlier than bedtime. But I like to make an effort on Christmas Day but I don't want to be uncomfortable. Two words: Elasticated waistband.
I've had a look around the high street to find a fab outfit to wear on Christmas Day. If you're more slouchy, check out our favourite loungewear options, or the best pyjama sets, but if you're looking to add a bit of glam to your day, hopefully you'll find something you'd love to wear in the edit below...
Christmas Day outfit idea #1: A black dress to glam up with accessories
This is the kind of dress you can wear and feel super glam in, and it's roomy enough during dinner. To really amp up this sort of dress, and make it perfect for Christmas day, you need a fab jewelled headband, a festive red nail polish and a glitzy bag.
Sparkly black dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
Bow barette, £32, Free People
Chanel Rouge Allure Laque, £35, Harrods
Sparkly bag, £35.99, MANGO
Christmas Day outfit idea #2: Trousers and a nice top
I know it's usually jeans and a nice top, but it's Christmas! The jeans can stay away until Boxing Day. Perhaps you might be hosting this year and you'd prefer to feel comfortable in a high neck top and a smart pair of trousers. .
Sequin top, £109, Mint Velvet
Spanx wide leg trousers, £138, NET-A-PORTER
Bedazzler shoes, £82, Dune
Dior Beauty 999 Lipstick, £32, Dior Beauty
Star drop earrings, £110, Carrie Elizabeth
Christmas Day outfit idea #3: A glam jumpsuit
A jumpsuit could be the perfect choice for Christmas Day - and Reiss has so many smart options on offer. This one is a dark green, perfect for the holidays!
Black jumpsuit, £168, Reiss
Soru earrings, £145, Harvey Nichols
Sequin bag, £11.99, New Look
MAC Eyeshadow, £20, LookFantastic
Christmas Day outfit idea #4: Suit it up
A suit is always a good idea and if Rachel Stevens can't convince you on this red satin suit, I don't know who would.
Red blazer £87.20 and matching trousers, £63.20, Oasis
Sparkling Halo tennis bracelet, £125, Pandora
Carolina Herrera Mono Eyehadow, £26, John Lewis
Gold Flawless platform shoes, £295, Russell & Bromley
Christmas Day outfit idea #5: A pleated skirt and a jumper
A pleated skirt is a must for Christmas. This one from Warehouse will add a touch of glamour and a pop of colour.
Pleated skirt, £55.20, Warehouse
Satin blouse, £22.50 (WAS £45), John Lewis
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Crystal Dimension Eyeliner, £28.80, Charlotte Tilbury
Pink sequin bag, £27.50 (WAS £32), ASOS
Christmas Day outfit idea #6: PJs but make them bouji!
Ok, I hear you! I love pyjamas too. If I'm wearing PJs on Christmas Day they'll be adorned with rhinestone buttons and feather trims. Nadine Merabi sells the Darcie pyjamas in many colours, but as it's Christmas go with the red. Move over Mrs Claus.
Darcie emerald green pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi
Bow earrings, £180, Kate Spade
Bobbi Brown Lipstick in Your Majesty, £33, Bobbi Brown
Bow bag, £40 (WAS £80, Boden
