Best heels for party season according to a podiatrist:

Party season. That glittery vortex of sequins, small talk, and microscopic canapés. It’s a time when inboxes are flooded with RSVP-worthy invites, Christmas ‘dos and bar-bound nights.

It also calls for covetable shoe silhouettes. Think towering stilettos, adorable 90s-inspired kitten heels and block-heel pumps for dancing the night away while the winter chill rages outside.

However, it’s no secret that heels aren’t the most foot-friendly option. Many have to be removed before the night is even over. Some party-goers even brave it until the early hours in their uncomfortable kicks, all in the name of style.

What to do? If you’re someone who struggles with weak ankles, achy feet or archless trotters, then comfort is key.

Steven Thomas from Harley Street’s The London Podiatrist advises: “A short heel is usually best. In fact, some people actually feel more comfortable with a small heel compared to a flat shoe. Also, the wider the heel, the more stability you will get. Generally, the higher and narrower the heel, the more risk you will have of rolling your ankles, so party-goers should bear this in mind when choosing heels.”

He adds: “Having said that, your muscles will normally gradually get used to you wearing certain shoes. Just try not to suddenly increase the heel height dramatically. The other thing that heels are famous for is increasing forefoot pressure and squashing your toes in a narrow toe box, encouraging bunions to form. So, try to ensure the toe boxes are wide enough for your toes. Bear in mind, the higher the heel, the more pressure your forefoot will sustain, and may quickly become painful.”

Podiatry-focused design and style don’t typically go hand-in-hand: “Having said all of this, I appreciate people who want to party and look and feel good. Just be aware of the possible problems, try to use an appropriate pair, use them in moderation, and enjoy yourselves.”

We’ve curated a selection of sensible, low-rise heels that ooze chic after-hours appeal for all your party-ready needs. After all, life is too short for ugly shoes.

Best heels for party season according to a podiatrist:

Siviglia Sequinned Slingback Pumps Roberto Festa The Roberto Festa 'Siviglia' sequinned slingback pumps are a glamorous statement piece. Featuring a pointed toe, shimmering sequinned upper, and an elegant slingback strap, they exude sophistication. With a sleek stiletto heel, these pumps offer a perfect blend of sparkle and chic style for evening or formal occasions. £524.00 AT FARFETCH

GG Slingback Pumps 35 Gucci Possibly the most perfect pump ever made, these Gucci crystal monogrammed mesh heels have my heart for reasons that need no explanation. Almost too good to wear, I would either wear them with everything (even my pyjamas) or nothing at all and just look at them every day in awe. £845.00 AT HARRODS

Pointed Slingback Pumps & Other Stories & Other Stories' 'Pointed Slingback Pumps' offer a sleek, minimalist design with a sharp pointed toe and slim slingback strap. Crafted from smooth chocolate satin, these pumps feature a low 90s kitten heel comfortable, stylish wear.

£87.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Leather Block Heel Sling Back Courts Dune Available in a range of easy-wear tones, Dune's Parisian-inspired ballet pump heels are for those seeking comfort and chic allure in equal measure. A block heels, trimmed bow detailing and a luxe baby blue hue feature. £85.00 AT DUNE

Madga Butrym 50mm Rose Leather Slingback Pumps Floral, flirty and fun, Magda Butrym's red, rose-adorned pumps are class and practicality wrapped up in one delightful shoe silhouette. A cool-girl option for those heading out in style this season, these cherry red pumps are set to turn heads. £850.00 AT FARFETCH

Kari Zebra Singbacks Steve Madden Put some sass in your step with a pair of zebra-printed point-toes. Fitted with a slingback design for extra support, these striking kitten heels are set to get the party started. £100.00 AT STEVE MADDEN

Sidney Slingbacks Schuh You can never go wrong with a pop of crimson - or a slingback for that matter. Schuh's affordable slips ons are the perfect blend of Y2K flirt and everyday elegance.

£35.00 AT SCHUH

Snakeprint Leather High Boots Mango We'll let you into a little secret. Kitten heel boots are the best option for those wanting stylish support on a night out. Not only do they elongate the legs in the chicest of ways, but they add a playful sartorial punch to any mini skirt combination. £229.99 AT MANGO

How we chose:

Style - Based on advise received from podiatrist Steven Thomas, I've included a range of stylish yet sensible kitten heel designs, each crafted with support in the shape of a slingback or boot silhouette. Note - point-toes can always be swapped out for more spacious designs if more toe room is required.

Price - I've included a range of high street and high end brands, spanning Mango to Gucci, to ensure bank accounts remain happy and healthy.

Why you should trust me:

My role on the fashion features team at HELLO! Fashion, coupled with over 10 years experience in the fashion industry, has enabled me to curate an expansive brand vocabulary and develop an eye for timeless yet on-trend pieces. Luxury trends spotlighting is my bread and butter, which helps me to predict trickle-down high-street trends that will appeal to the masses, be them seasoned style veterans or keen fashion rookies.