Best heels for party season according to a podiatrist:

Party season. That glittery vortex of sequins, small talk, and microscopic canapés. It’s a time when inboxes are flooded with RSVP-worthy invites, Christmas ‘dos and bar-bound nights.
It also calls for covetable shoe silhouettes. Think towering stilettos, adorable 90s-inspired kitten heels and block-heel pumps for dancing the night away while the winter chill rages outside.
However, it’s no secret that heels aren’t the most foot-friendly option. Many have to be removed before the night is even over. Some party-goers even brave it until the early hours in their uncomfortable kicks, all in the name of style.
What to do? If you’re someone who struggles with weak ankles, achy feet or archless trotters, then comfort is key.
Steven Thomas from Harley Street’s The London Podiatrist advises: “A short heel is usually best. In fact, some people actually feel more comfortable with a small heel compared to a flat shoe. Also, the wider the heel, the more stability you will get. Generally, the higher and narrower the heel, the more risk you will have of rolling your ankles, so party-goers should bear this in mind when choosing heels.”
He adds: “Having said that, your muscles will normally gradually get used to you wearing certain shoes. Just try not to suddenly increase the heel height dramatically. The other thing that heels are famous for is increasing forefoot pressure and squashing your toes in a narrow toe box, encouraging bunions to form. So, try to ensure the toe boxes are wide enough for your toes. Bear in mind, the higher the heel, the more pressure your forefoot will sustain, and may quickly become painful.”
Podiatry-focused design and style don’t typically go hand-in-hand: “Having said all of this, I appreciate people who want to party and look and feel good. Just be aware of the possible problems, try to use an appropriate pair, use them in moderation, and enjoy yourselves.”
We’ve curated a selection of sensible, low-rise heels that ooze chic after-hours appeal for all your party-ready needs. After all, life is too short for ugly shoes.
Best heels for party season according to a podiatrist:
How we chose:
Style - Based on advise received from podiatrist Steven Thomas, I've included a range of stylish yet sensible kitten heel designs, each crafted with support in the shape of a slingback or boot silhouette. Note - point-toes can always be swapped out for more spacious designs if more toe room is required.
Price - I've included a range of high street and high end brands, spanning Mango to Gucci, to ensure bank accounts remain happy and healthy.
