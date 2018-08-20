The Countess of Wessex's gold starfish earrings are so glam, they would make a mermaid jealous The royal stuns once again in directional jewellery

The Countess of Wessex looked to be in great spirits as she arrived at Balmoral with her husband Prince Edward and daughter Lady Louise Windsor on Sunday. The family accompanied the Queen and Prince Phillip as they attended church in the nearby village of Crathie. Zara and Mike Tindall were also there, as was the Duchess of Cornwall. Sophie never has a day off when it comes to her impeccable style and her latest look did not disappoint. Clearly embracing the crustacean trend of shells, crabs and sea urchins, the 53-year-old wore a pair of gold, shoulder-grazing drop earrings which were incredibly eye-catching and could be seen through the window of her car. It is not known where they are from, but we have found a similar pair from high street brand & Other Stories, which retail at an affordable £17.

The Wessex family were pictured arriving at Balmoral

Earlier in the month, the wife of Prince Edward was pictured at the Haslar Marina in Gosport. As she boarded a yacht with a group of young girls who belonged to the Royal Yachting Association, we couldn't help but notice the royal's outfit.

Get the look! £17, & Other Stories

Sophie kept it comfortable and casual, wearing a simple white T-shirt, denim shorts and trainers. But, she still brought the glamour with her jewellery – a gorgeous pair of earrings from Monica Vinader. The Siren Stud earrings had a rose cut, hand-set amazonite gemstone and set her back an affordable £115.

Loading the player...

We have been obsessed with Sophie's summer wardrobe; she’s been looking better than ever! Two weeks ago, the countess watched the Women's World Cup finals at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre at the Olympic Park in London.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex's favourite earrings are a lot cheaper than you may think

Channelling her inner Vivienne from Pretty Woman, the royal wore a brown summer dress which was emblazoned with white polka dots designed by Prada. Ever the Queen of accessories, she finished off her chic look with a pair of 'Carolina' brown espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers.

READ: The espadrilles Pippa Middleton is obsessed with - and the Countess of Wessex has a pair too!