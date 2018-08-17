Lady Kitty Spencer is now a pilot - and yes, she still looks more glamorous than ever A new career for the model?

Lady Kitty Spencer may be a model by trade, but it looks like she may have switched careers? The stunning niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales shared a photograph on her Instagram, and it looked as if she was in a cockpit! Even wearing clunky pilot's headgear, the Bulgari ambassador looked as gorgeous as ever, rocking a pair of copper, silver-round sunglasses by Dolce & Gabbana which retail at £220. She also looked to be wearing a bold printed dress in blue, white yellow and red - also by the Italian label and had her trademark blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail with neutral makeup. She captioned the photograph: "This is your captain speaking." Well, she is certainly the most glam pilot we've ever seen, that's for sure!

We are loving Lady Kitty's sunglasses

Kitty, 27, has been making the most of her summer break, spending it in Portofino, Italy. The model has been staying at the Belmond Hotel Splendido, a five-star establishment that has previously played host to the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Rod Stewart, and costs around £3,000 per night. Her base looks beyond dreamy, located close to the beach with panoramic sea views as well as luxury creature comforts including an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa, with the model sharing the occasional scenic shots on her feed.

Because of her summer vacation, Lady Kitty hasn't been as active on her social media platforms for a while - and who can blame her when she has been on such a fabulous sun-drenched break?

Before she jetted off in July, the face of Dolce & Gabbana was spotted at London's exclusive River Café with friends including actress Anna Friel. Ever loyal to D&G, she dressed up for the occasion in a white floral frock from the brand which featured an on-trend, cold-shoulder detail and fancy frills at the neckline which retails at £1500 online.

