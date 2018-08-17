You can now buy Duchess Meghan's favourite high street brand in John Lewis Prices start from just £8

The Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe is packed to the brim with both designer and high street pieces. We love how she often wears a mixture of both – and one of her favourite high street stores is J.Crew. Although it is available online and there is a stand-alone flagship in Regent Street, London, it’s not as easy to get hold of as we would like. But that is all set to change – the iconic fashion brand has now launched in department store mecca John Lewis. From 15 August, J.Crew will open five concessions in John Lewis stores including: Oxford Street, Peter Jones, White City Westfield, Cheadle and Bluewater as well as being available to purchase online. There will be a selection of womenswear, women's accessories, menswear and Crewcuts by J.Crew - the brand's line for kids wear.

The collection has over 160 pieces and is known for its classically cut, key items that are made in timeless designs that can work easily into your wardrobe. Duchess Meghan first wore the brand in March, during a visit to Birmingham with husband Prince Harry. Meghan wowed the crowds, wearing a navy coat with white piping which retailed at £330. It was the perfect outerwear item – especially teamed with her black tailored trousers, white jumper by All Saints and black boots.

The former Suits star broke the internet last month when she headed to the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club to watch Harry play at the Sentebale Polo Cup.

Meghan looked fresh and stunning as usual – turning heads in her denim dress by Carolina Herrera. But it was her clutch bag that took centre stage – a sale bargain from J.Crew. The rattan design – which had the cutest contrasting tan straps - was in the sale for just £44 and coincidently, Pippa Middleton had the very same design, which she carried whilst watching the tennis at Wimbledon just weeks before.

