Did Amanda Holden just copy Princess Eugenie's favourite shoes?

Princess Eugenie always takes risks when it comes to fashion. From her wacky sunglasses she wore to the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee earlier this month, to her Jackie O inspired frock she donned to cousin Prince Harry's wedding in May, her look certainly makes a statement and we love seeing what she will wear next. In March, when the royal made an appearance alongside sister Beatrice at the We Day UK event in London, we especially loved her choice of footwear – her black high heels had a striking large circular front, rather like a slit, with leather coming up each side. Although it isn't known where exactly the Princess purchased them from, Victoria Beckham has a similar pair in her line – and they are priced at £570. The royal has worn them on three occasions so they are undoubtedly one of her favourite pairs.

We love Eugenie's unique high heels

On Wednesday evening, on Amanda Holden's Instagram feed, in her latest picture that showcases her, Rochelle Humes, Emma Willis and Paddy McGuinness – we spied the Britain's Got Talent star wearing a VERY similar pair of shoes that looked exactly like Eugenie's.

Amanda Holden stepped out in a similar pair of shoes

Maybe the TV presenter has been taking inspiration from the bride to-be? After all, although unique in their design, the black leather and stiletto style would go with many different items - from jeans to dresses.

£570, Victoria Beckham

In July, the daughter of Prince Andrew headed to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration at Coutts Bank and stunned in a pair of nude, lace-up Aquazzura shoes.

We picked up straight away that they were the same pair the Duchess of Sussex wore when her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

The shoes retail at £420 and are sadly no longer available – although there is a selection of similar nude shoes on the brand's online site. The daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York wore a bold green dress to the bash and we particularly loved her hair do' – her auburn curls were teased into a voluminous style and subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features. Roll on the wedding!

